‘Fault in Indian DNA’: Sarabhai vs Sarabhai actor calls out tourists for littering in Himachal

Actor Sumeet Raghvan, known for his roles in Chumbak and Sarabhai vs Sarabhai, called out tourists for leaving garbage behind at Himachal Pradesh’s Tattapani hot springs. In an Instagram video, he showed plastic bags, food wrappers and empty bottles scattered across the trail, highlighting the damage caused to the natural surroundings.

Raghvan expressed disappointment over the lack of civic sense and urged the Himachal Pradesh government to take strict action against those who litter. He also pointed to the rapid disappearance of green spaces, saying it was shameful to see people destroy the very places they visit to enjoy nature.

In the video, the actor explained that he was visiting the hot springs with a group associated with Indus Paragliding School, which brings together people from different professions for adventure activities.

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“We came to Himachal to witness the Tattapani Hot Springs. We are associated with a school called Indus Paragliding School. People from various professions are a part of this adventure,” he said.

However, the journey took an unpleasant turn when the group came across rubbish strewn along the way. Raghvan pointed his camera at a polythene bag he was carrying before showing discarded wrappers, cold drink bottles, cans and other waste littering the area.

Despite the lush greenery, tall trees and clear skies surrounding the trail, the ground was covered in garbage.

“It is shameful that we are destroying a beautiful ecological space. I think this is one of the faults in the Indian DNA. I request the Himachal government, because citizens would never develop civic sense, to take strict action,” he said.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sumeet Raghvan (@sumeetraghvan)

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The video has since gained traction on social media, with several users sharing it and expressing frustration over the continued littering of spaces.

One user pointed out that the problem persists even in places where facilities are available to dispose of waste. “The saddest part is they infact do have dustbins at regular intervals on each hiking trail I went on. But people still litter,” the comment read.

Mission Green Mumbai also praised the actor for taking responsibility and setting an example. “Thank you so much for leading by example. Polluted by the visitors so now cleaned by the visitors. Better law and forcement and civic sense will save this heaven,” the account commented.

Another user shared a similar experience from Kasauli, writing, “You’re so right! My heart cried when I went to Kasauli and saw sooooo much that nature has given us but we have no respect – each one should do what you just did Every one must clean – all individuals.”

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Some commenters, however, argued that appeals and public criticism were unlikely to change people’s behaviour.

One user wrote, “Even shaming dont work thats how shameless they are. When you shame them they either try to hurt you physically or if they are weak they would start smiling. Only way you can bring change is by doing what chinese did. Belt treatment.”