Wednesday, August 15, 2018
Express Audio: Veteran journalist Coomi Kapoor on media freedom and how it has changed over the years

Sui Dhaaga: These Anushka Sharma memes are breaking the Internet

Twitterati particularly seem to be hooked to a scene where Anushka Sharma is seen in tears and now they can't stop captioning it for various situations. But it's not just Sharma alone, the lead actor too has got his fair share in this meme craze.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: August 15, 2018 11:20:28 am
sui dhaaga, sui dhaaga trailer, sui dhaaga memes, sui dhaaga anushka memes, sui dhaga trailer video, watch sui dhaga trailer, varun dhawan, anushka sharma, sui dhaga varun anushka, sui dhaga news, sui dhaga release, sui dhaga film, varun dhawan news, anushka sharma news, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga trailer, Sui Dhaaga movie Anushka Sharma’s shot from the Sui Dhaaga trailer has started a meme-fest online. (Source: Twitter)
Trailer for Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga has been released recently and it got everyone talking online. While the audience is excited to see Sharma and Dhawan share the screen for the first time, the film’s ‘Make in India’ theme hasn’t gone unnoticed. And as people enjoyed the ‘de-glam’ avatar of Sharma, who is playing a budding entrepreneur, stills from the trailer has led to a meme-fest online.

Twitterati particularly seem to be hooked to a scene where the Pari actor is seen crying and now they can’t stop captioning it for various situations. But it’s not just Sharma alone, the lead actor too has got his fair share in this meme craze.

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga sheds light on the life and struggles of artisans who ensure their art of embroidery doesn’t die. From Kantha work to Phulkaari, artisans sent their creations which were all compiled into the main logo of the film.

