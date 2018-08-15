Sui Dhaaga: These Anushka Sharma memes are breaking the Internet

Anushka Sharma’s shot from the Sui Dhaaga trailer has started a meme-fest online. (Source: Twitter) Anushka Sharma’s shot from the Sui Dhaaga trailer has started a meme-fest online. (Source: Twitter)

Trailer for Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan’s upcoming Bollywood film Sui Dhaaga has been released recently and it got everyone talking online. While the audience is excited to see Sharma and Dhawan share the screen for the first time, the film’s ‘Make in India’ theme hasn’t gone unnoticed. And as people enjoyed the ‘de-glam’ avatar of Sharma, who is playing a budding entrepreneur, stills from the trailer has led to a meme-fest online.

Twitterati particularly seem to be hooked to a scene where the Pari actor is seen crying and now they can’t stop captioning it for various situations. But it’s not just Sharma alone, the lead actor too has got his fair share in this meme craze.

When finally it’s your turn to sit on Window Seat in Mumbai Local. 😥 pic.twitter.com/XznwlrhRPy — Mumbaikar Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) August 14, 2018

When question paper is so damn easy…that you get emotional while asking for an extra answer paper. pic.twitter.com/vhadAmpfVM — Arjun (@Zoomfatak) August 14, 2018

When you finally recognise your Uber after 30 min of struggle on road. pic.twitter.com/4mod0UqwPs — Akram 🇮🇳 (@akramismm) August 14, 2018

When you’re traveling in a jam packed Mumbai local and people have been crushing your feet pic.twitter.com/wp8pdpJXhZ — ✪ Veer ✪ (@ClawedHumor) August 14, 2018

Mom’s reaction after I cleared 12th exams on my 5th attempt. pic.twitter.com/IzJJ8Fz4Yb — PhD in Bakchodi (@Atheist_Krishna) August 14, 2018

*When your crush says, she loves you but as a friend* pic.twitter.com/wT8Q6oXuDJ — Bittu singha🔥 (@Frustratedladk) August 14, 2018

Me traveling to work on a weekend. pic.twitter.com/AyrrnwTEYV — Nikhil (@niquotein) August 14, 2018

When Virat Kohli’s decision of taking DRS turns out to be right. pic.twitter.com/MQ2IBo0Jo3 — Kaju Katli (@MonkNxtDoor) August 14, 2018

When you’re on a local bus & somebody offers you a seat. #SuiDhaagaMadeInIndiaTrailer #SuiDhaagaTrailer pic.twitter.com/Q3w4UDNwN5 — Shaw Stopper (@iam_anush) August 14, 2018

* When she caught virat throwing garbage on the road * pic.twitter.com/2wkAGPfL0A — Hunट₹₹♂ (@nickhunterr) August 14, 2018

Patriotism On 15 Aug On rest of

& 26 Jan the days pic.twitter.com/YWfIErKoqC — Ganesh Parmar (@SarcasmSeekar) August 14, 2018

When someone knocked out you and your best friend is busy looting instead of reviving you 😑 #pubg pic.twitter.com/2eTj425hyp — noDDy🔥 (@wildest_maniac) August 14, 2018

Directed by Sharat Katariya, Sui Dhaaga sheds light on the life and struggles of artisans who ensure their art of embroidery doesn’t die. From Kantha work to Phulkaari, artisans sent their creations which were all compiled into the main logo of the film.

