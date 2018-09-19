Follow Us:
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Realme 2 or Redmi 6 Pro? Know which smartphone you should buy

Sui Dhaaga challenge: People trying to thread needle is the latest viral game

Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan initiated a Sui Dhaaga challenge on social media in which a person has to thread a needle in less than 10 seconds. While their first nomination Akshay Kumar failed, people seem to be doing quite well in the viral challenge.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 19, 2018 5:31:37 pm
anushka sharma,varun dhawan, Sui Dhaaga, Sui Dhaaga challenge, people are doing the Sui Dhaaga challenge, Have you tried the Sui Dhaaga challenge? (Source: Twitter)
Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan recently threw an interesting challenge to promote their upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga that grabbed the attention of many. “We want to see how fast you can thread a needle,” tweeted Dhawan while nominating Akshay Kumar for the challenge.

Being a sport, the Padman actor took the challenge but clearly struggled to complete it. In the video, Kumar can be seen with a needle and a thread. However, after multiple tries, the actor accepted defeat and gave up.

While recently people converted the de-glam’ avatar of Sharma into a meme and trolled the look, this time it is the challenge that has got everyone hooked. Moreover, many also mocked Kumar for failing the challenge and showed how easily it can be done. Check out some of the trending videos on Twitter:

Have you tried the Sui Dhaaga challenge? Tell us in the comments section below.

