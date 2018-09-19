Sui Dhaaga challenge: People trying to thread needle is the latest viral game

Have you tried the Sui Dhaaga challenge? (Source: Twitter) Have you tried the Sui Dhaaga challenge? (Source: Twitter)

Actors Anushka Sharma and Varun Dhawan recently threw an interesting challenge to promote their upcoming movie Sui Dhaaga that grabbed the attention of many. “We want to see how fast you can thread a needle,” tweeted Dhawan while nominating Akshay Kumar for the challenge.

Being a sport, the Padman actor took the challenge but clearly struggled to complete it. In the video, Kumar can be seen with a needle and a thread. However, after multiple tries, the actor accepted defeat and gave up.

We want to see how fast you can thread a needle! Take on the #SuiDhaagaChallenge & Share your videos on Facebook, Twitter & Instagram tagging @yrf, @suidhaagafilm with #SuiDhaagaChallenge & nominate your friends! Kya aap mein hai woh baat? :D I nominate @akshaykumar pic.twitter.com/frW7QNG2KC — Varun MAUJI Dhawan (@Varun_dvn) September 17, 2018

जिसका काम उसी को साजे और करे तो डंडा बाजे 😬

Mauji bhai @Varun_dvn here’s my attempt at the #SuiDhaagaChallenge, not as easy as it looks. I now nominate @sachin_rt pic.twitter.com/IkAoDrQCFt — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) September 18, 2018

While recently people converted the de-glam’ avatar of Sharma into a meme and trolled the look, this time it is the challenge that has got everyone hooked. Moreover, many also mocked Kumar for failing the challenge and showed how easily it can be done. Check out some of the trending videos on Twitter:

Hey @Varun_dvn so here is my video of #SuiDhaagaChallenge !! Hope u like it ♥️ & I would like to further nominate @PrajaktaJoshi13 💃#suidhaagamadeinindia pic.twitter.com/5UVpJ3nnR7 — Anubhuti Kataria (@Anubhuti_dvn) September 17, 2018

So here’s is my #SuiDhaagaChallenge

Did I pass @Varun_dvn ?❤️

Lots of loveee pic.twitter.com/TWKSlMBrnY — Chetsi MAUJI Dhawan🌻 (@Chetsidvn_) September 17, 2018

Yeh lo maine 6 seconds mein #SuiDhaagaChallenge complete kar diya varun sir! ☺ I challenge you @sayan989 pic.twitter.com/R2Fzyfe1Cw — Susmit (@PossibleBuddy) September 17, 2018

#SuiDhaagaChallenge @yrf @SuiDhaagaFilm frankly speaking tried few times and this is the fastest I manage to do it 😊😉 @Varun_dvn pic.twitter.com/TqgP5NBPOg — Nitin Bansal (@chinksgonenuts) September 17, 2018

