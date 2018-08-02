Follow Us:
Suhana Khan’s Vogue India cover triggers jokes and memes on Twitter

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan created quite a buzz after she appeared on the August edition of Vogue magazine. Though many trolled her and wondered what she had done to be on the cover, others supported the young Khan.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 2, 2018 9:27:27 pm
Suhana Khan was trolled for her feature on Vogue India's August edition.
Bollywood has often been slammed for nepotism and the recent feature of Shah Rukh Khan’s 18-year-old daughter as the face of Vogue India’s August issue has triggered the debate again. In an elaborate interview with the magazine, Suhana Khan shared many personal details such as the pros and cons of being the daughter of a Bollywood superstar, her relationship with her father and things she has planned for her future.

However, her feature did not go down well with many, some of whom felt it was only because of her father’s stature and not her. While recently it was Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar that had started the nepotism debate, this time it was the magazine cover. Check out the pictures here:

It did not take long for people to come up with jokes about Suhana. Though many trolled her and wondered what she had done to be on the cover of a renowned magazine. Others supported her and slammed those who were commenting on her looks and complexion.

