Suhana Khan’s Vogue India cover triggers jokes and memes on Twitter

Bollywood has often been slammed for nepotism and the recent feature of Shah Rukh Khan’s 18-year-old daughter as the face of Vogue India’s August issue has triggered the debate again. In an elaborate interview with the magazine, Suhana Khan shared many personal details such as the pros and cons of being the daughter of a Bollywood superstar, her relationship with her father and things she has planned for her future.

However, her feature did not go down well with many, some of whom felt it was only because of her father’s stature and not her. While recently it was Sridevi’s daughter Janhvi Kapoor and Shahid Kapoor’s brother Ishaan Khattar that had started the nepotism debate, this time it was the magazine cover. Check out the pictures here:

It did not take long for people to come up with jokes about Suhana. Though many trolled her and wondered what she had done to be on the cover of a renowned magazine. Others supported her and slammed those who were commenting on her looks and complexion.

BREAKING: Suhana’s papa and Taimur’s papa seen hugging each other.. pic.twitter.com/JkNbcwqEQY — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) August 1, 2018

Wen you are just born n realise you are neither Taimur nor Suhana pic.twitter.com/U9NXgxF1uZ — SwatKat- The dancing Rajput 💃 (@swatic12) August 2, 2018

The people who are trolling #SuhanaKhan and are complaining about nepotism, need to get one thing straight: she hasn’t even had a chance. If you can give a chance to the cast of dhadhak then why not Suhana? Hypocrisy! — Gurdeep Singh (@gurdeep0701) August 1, 2018

SRK’s daughter has gone through some struggle. It is also known as Suhana Suffer. — Numbyaar (@NumbYaar) August 1, 2018

Really don’t believe in celebrity bashing, but why is Suhana Khan is on the cover of Vogue? Technically this isn’t even celebrity bashing, because she’s not one, her father is. My dad is an accountant, will ICAI put me on their monthly magazine cover? — Srishti (@Srishtea_) July 31, 2018

We’re pissed with Suhana Khan but we’re okay with Alia Bhatt. Basically, we don’t mind nepotism as long as the nepotee proves they’re worthy of it. — Kautuk Srivastava (@Cowtuk) August 2, 2018

Struggles of being Suhana Khan: 1. Having a sea facing Bungalow, so beach vacations aren’t exciting

2. Being so rich that you cannot decide which Rolex to wear

3. Not getting launched by Karan Johar even though you are 18 pic.twitter.com/e6L4rXZzKz — Appurv Gupta-GuptaJi (@appurv_gupta) August 1, 2018

She’s the star kid doesn’t mean she deserve trolls Trollers are commenting on Suhana’s looks and complexion. Dear trollers, look at yourself on mirror. You’re nothing but a faceless shit roaming on Social Media. — Khalid Ahmed Khan ✨ (@beingKhalidAK) August 1, 2018

