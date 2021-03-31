‘Issuez Resolved’: Amul celebrates as Ever Given was freed in Suez Canal

After almost a week, the huge container ship was freed from the Suez Canal. (Source: Amul/ Twitter)

The key maritime trade route of the Suez Canal was closed for almost a week, however, it opened a great opportunity for hilarious memes and jokes online. Now, as the route has been unblocked and the massive container ship, the Ever Given, refloated and moved, it set jokes rolling once again, and even Amul joined the meme-fest.

Featuring the Suez crisis in its latest topical, the Indian dairy brand celebrated the efforts of salvage crews who worked relentlessly to free the enormous cargo ship blocking the canal. Suez Canal links the Mediterranean to the Red Sea, which is one of the world’s busiest trade routes.

Sketching the Amul Girl as one of the crew members of the tug boats, the diary brand in its signature wordplay wrote: “Issuez resolved”, marking end of the crisis that affected global trade severely. It also added “Amul — Ever Given for taste”, continuing its punny references.

The ship, which was stuck at the Egypt coast for almost a week, was straightened and sailed to the Great Bitter Lake for inspection, said Evergreen Marine Corp., a Taiwan-based shipping company that operates the ship.

As videos of the ship moving went viral, so did memes and jokes, and strangely many people on the internet revolted saying: “put it back”. Soon, #SuezUnblocked started to trend on Twitter and many jokes followed. While some cracked jokes to compare the unblocking scenes to many movies, others debated who should be credited for the important mission,