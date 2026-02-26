‘More than food, they require love’: Sudha Murty urges Bengaluru residents to show kindness to street dogs

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty urged Bengaluru residents to treat street dogs with compassion, noting that animals are integral to our families and society. Speaking on a podcast hosted by the Bengaluru police, Murty, who has written several books about her pet dog Gopi, said animals are “part of our family” and deserve kindness.
Talking about Gopi, she said he has become something of a cultural icon in Bengaluru, often drawing crowds during public appearances. “He has more fan following than I,” she shared. “When I go to Delhi, people shout ‘Modi! Modi!’, but in Bengaluru they call, ‘Gopi! Gopi!”
She also said children send him shawls during winter, and that he was honoured during the Mysuru Dasara celebrations. Murty said Gopi, who even accompanies her to work, is a constant companion.
“Animals, birds, all these are also part of our life. They are also part of our family, not just human beings,” she said.
Calling dogs the closest companions to humans among non-human species, she stressed that affection matters more to them than anything else. “More than food, they require love. If you give a piece of bread or a handful of rice to a dog, they will give their life for you,” she said.
Murty stressed that caring for a pet dog requires time and commitment, comparable to raising a young child, but said there are still many ways to support street dogs without adopting them. She appealed to people not to throw stones at strays or feed them spicy or unsuitable leftovers, and instead keep some rice or bread aside for them.
Encouraging families to instil compassion for animals in children, Murty said, “Children should grow up with a love for animals.”