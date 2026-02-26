‘More than food, they require love’: Sudha Murty urges Bengaluru residents to show kindness to street dogs

Author and philanthropist Sudha Murty urged Bengaluru residents to treat street dogs with compassion, noting that animals are integral to our families and society. Speaking on a podcast hosted by the Bengaluru police, Murty, who has written several books about her pet dog Gopi, said animals are “part of our family” and deserve kindness.

Talking about Gopi, she said he has become something of a cultural icon in Bengaluru, often drawing crowds during public appearances. “He has more fan following than I,” she shared. “When I go to Delhi, people shout ‘Modi! Modi!’, but in Bengaluru they call, ‘Gopi! Gopi!”