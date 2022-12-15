Sudha Murthy dances to Shreya Ghoshal’s impromptu gig during 40th anniversary of Infosys

Sudha Murthy, educator, author and philanthropist, showed childlike fervour and enthusiasm as she recently danced and hummed the tune to an impromptu performance by singer Shreya Ghoshal at an event in Bengaluru marking 40th year of IT giant Infosys.

Wife of N R Narayana Murthy, the co-founder of Infosys, Sudlha Murthy danced joyously and sang along with Ghoshal and a group of other women who were seen clapping. Ghoshal sang ‘Barso Re Megha’ from the 2007 film ‘Guru’ in an impromptu gig as people cheered and clapped. Showing lively enthusiasm,

Muthy danced with abundance to the song as people recorded videos. A video of the cheerful celebration was shared on Twitter by a journalist.

Watch the video below:

Someone just sent this to me. Sudha Murty dancing and singing with @shreyaghoshal as part of the #Infy4Decades celebration in Bengaluru last night. Wholesome 😍 pic.twitter.com/I17Ns49qDR — Chandra R. Srikanth (@chandrarsrikant) December 15, 2022

“Nice to see this. But why are others not dancing?” commented a user. “O my god..this is so amazing,” said another. “I’m watching it on loop and smiling,” another netizen shared.

Infosys is an Indian multinational IT company that was founded in Pune and is headquartered in Bangalore. It provides business consulting, information technology and outsourcing services. The video is part of 40th anniversary of the celebrations in Bengaluru.

Sudha Murthy is the chairperson of Infosys Foundation. She was awarded Padma Shri, the fourth highest civilian award, for social work by the Government of India in 2006. Her daughter Akshata Murthy is married to the current Prime Minister of the UK Rishi Sunak.