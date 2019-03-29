Toggle Menu
Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik takes Konark Wheel to Japan, wins praise online

The detailed creation features a wheel and other figurines which are seen on the iconic ancient temple craved on stones. The stunning creation was created for the prestigious International Sand Art Exhibition to be soon open for public at renowned Japan Sand Museum.

The intricate piece standing tall in the gallery area is twenty-feet in length and six-feet tall.

Time and again, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has mesmerised us with his artworks that he creates on the pristine beaches of Odisha. This time, the Padmashree awardee made India proud with an exquisite creation of Konark Sun Temple’s wheel in Japan. The creation replicating the iconic temple, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, has garnered a lot of attention, online and otherwise.

The work is one among the various sand sculptures to be showcased in the museum’s next exhibition focussing on South Asia to be opened in mid-April this year. Pattnaik is one of the 21 sand sculptors who was invited to the famous museum to make a masterpiece for the exhibition.

Pattanaik shared photos and videos of his latest work on Twitter, leaving people in awe.

The intricate piece standing tall in the gallery area is twenty-feet in length and six-feet tall, and people can’t stop commenting about the detailing in the work.

Pattnaik is no stranger to records and has featured many times in the Guinness Book of Records; this is just another feather to his hat.

