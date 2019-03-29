Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik takes Konark Wheel to Japan, wins praise online

Time and again, sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik has mesmerised us with his artworks that he creates on the pristine beaches of Odisha. This time, the Padmashree awardee made India proud with an exquisite creation of Konark Sun Temple’s wheel in Japan. The creation replicating the iconic temple, which is also a UNESCO World Heritage site, has garnered a lot of attention, online and otherwise.

The detailed creation made with sand features a wheel and other figurines that are seen on the iconic temple carved on stones. It was made for the prestigious International Sand Art Exhibition that will be open for the public at the renowned Japan Sand Museum.

The work is one among the various sand sculptures to be showcased in the museum’s next exhibition focussing on South Asia to be opened in mid-April this year. Pattnaik is one of the 21 sand sculptors who was invited to the famous museum to make a masterpiece for the exhibition.

My sandart of #Konark wheel at International #SandArt Exhibition in a sand museum in Japan. pic.twitter.com/Rmfgcz3FvP — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 27, 2019

Pattanaik shared photos and videos of his latest work on Twitter, leaving people in awe.

My sand sculpture of #Konark wheel at International #SandArt Exhibition in a sand museum in Japan. 21 artists from around the world are participating in this exhibition. pic.twitter.com/6kd65cF837 — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 28, 2019

The intricate piece standing tall in the gallery area is twenty-feet in length and six-feet tall, and people can’t stop commenting about the detailing in the work.

Mind blowing! OMG… the precision, the finesse of the art! ❤️❤️❤️ https://t.co/Ug8bdAFzBv — Garima Singh Chauhan (@hi_garima) March 29, 2019

Wow ..made of sand ..unbelievable ..hats off to the talent !! https://t.co/dJGzZq4WpB — shalini (@dr_shalini) March 29, 2019

This #KonarkWheel is really incredible and a masterpiece @sudarsansand; you have no competitor to match. My best wishes https://t.co/IdIpE9Kpjo — Bhupendra Singh (@Bhupendra_IAS) March 28, 2019

This is exceptional! You have surpassed the high standards that you always maintain with this one. Fell so proud of our heritage while looking at this effort of yours @sudarsansand . https://t.co/MzlLCYbT4q — Subhasish Sarangi (@subhsara) March 28, 2019

The level of details on this 🤯 https://t.co/TLo2tfk1LQ — collusion course (@Ashwinify) March 28, 2019

Sand artist Sudarshan Pattnaik’s sand art on konark in an international sand art competition at Japan. Simply Superb. Great creativity. Salute to the pride of Odisha. Jai Ho. pic.twitter.com/hbUktkam25 — Dipak Pujari (@PujariDipak) March 28, 2019

This truly is a majestic sand sculpture of #Konark. In first sight, I thought it to be the original piece from #Odisha’s only @UNESCO monument. Marvellous! 👏👏 https://t.co/8WCxjgWyYM — Arabinda K Padhee (@arvindpadhee) March 27, 2019

Truly mesmerising, at first glance mistaken for real wheel of Konark. Your skill has reached to ultimate height of perfection. 👏 — Subodh Kumar Sahu (@suboanki) March 27, 2019

Pattnaik is no stranger to records and has featured many times in the Guinness Book of Records; this is just another feather to his hat.