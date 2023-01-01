scorecardresearch
Sudarsan Pattnaik wishes for Rishabh Pant’s speedy recovery via sand art

Rishabh Pant met with a road accident on December 30.

Wishes for the recovery of Rishabh Pant have been pouring in from all over India. Renowned sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik also expressed his wishes for the speedy recovery of the wicketkeeper-batsman through a sand art structure in Odisha’s Puri beach.

Pattnaik made a huge bat along with Pant’s portrait in sand and wrote “Get Well Soon Rishabh Pant” on it. Pattnaik shared a photo of his sand structure on his Instagram account and this post gathered over 4,000 likes.

 

Pant, 25, had narrowly escaped after his Mercedes-AMG GLE43 Coupe crashed into a divider and caught fire Friday morning. He was on the way to his hometown of Roorkee in Uttarakhand from Delhi.

He was pulled out of the wreckage of his car by Haryana Roadways bus driver Susheel Kumar and conductor Paramjit Singh Nain, who then called the emergency services.

While speaking to The Indian Express, Kumar said, “We mostly work on the overnight route and often come across such mishaps on the highways, especially in winter when there is fog in the morning. Our first instinct is always to rescue and help the victims. I feel it is my duty to help, irrespective of who the person is in such circumstances”.

Uttarakhand Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Kumar has announced that the bus driver, conductor, and others who helped Pant will be awarded under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways’ ‘Good Samaritan’ scheme.

