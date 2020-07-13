‘Such Happy Vibes!’: Video of yellow frogs spotted in MP goes viral

“Never even dreamt of seeing a Yellow frog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip. “Never even dreamt of seeing a Yellow frog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

While recently, a picture of a golden tiger spotted in Assam had left netizens amazed, this time it is a video of yellow frogs enjoying in rainwater at Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, that has surprised many.

The clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan among others, features the Indian blue frog, which tends to change its colour from blue to yellow during the monsoon season in order to attract females.

Watch the video here:

Have you ever seen Yellow frogs. Also in this number. They are Indian #bullfrog seen at Narsighpur. They change to yellow during monsoon & for attracting the females. Just look how they are enjoying rains. @DDNewslive pic.twitter.com/Z3Z31CmP0b — Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) July 13, 2020

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, and garnered over one lakh views on Twitter with many expressing amazement at the yellow frogs. “Never even dreamt of seeing a Yellow frog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

Whose gonna tell them the yellow ain’t gonna help get the ladies…? https://t.co/NpuozxJMb6 — Madhurika Sona Jain (@sonajain) July 13, 2020

Amazing !!! Our fields in Goa also swell up with these lil ones ..#Save Nature https://t.co/2SNrbrFXtX — valencio (@valencio81) July 13, 2020

