Monday, July 13, 2020
COVID19

‘Such Happy Vibes!’: Video of yellow frogs spotted in MP goes viral

The clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan among others, features the Indian blue frog, which changes colour to yellow during the monsoon.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: July 13, 2020 7:32:56 pm
yellow frogs viral video, indian bullfrog seen at Narsighpur viral video, trending, indian express, “Never even dreamt of seeing a Yellow frog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

While recently, a picture of a golden tiger spotted in Assam had left netizens amazed, this time it is a video of yellow frogs enjoying in rainwater at Narsinghpur, Madhya Pradesh, that has surprised many.

The clip, which was shared by Indian Forest Officer Parveen Kaswan among others, features the Indian blue frog, which tends to change its colour from blue to yellow during the monsoon season in order to attract females.

Watch the video here:

Since being shared online, the video has gone viral on several social media platforms, and garnered over one lakh views on Twitter with many expressing amazement at the yellow frogs. “Never even dreamt of seeing a Yellow frog,” read one of the many comments on the viral clip.

