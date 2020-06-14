As uncertainty looms over examinations, #Cancel_Exam2020 memes take over Twitter

Many students across India have appealed that their examination be cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic. Many students across India have appealed that their examination be cancelled amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

As India eases restrictions after four phases of the coronavirus lockdown, there is a huge debate about conducting examinations at various levels. From school board examinations to final-year higher education exams to entrance tests, there have been many discussions on whether it is safe to go ahead with them. Amid all these, #Examscancelled and #CancelExam2020 are trending online.

While some are celebrating that in some parts of the country, exams have been postponed indefinitely, others have called upon authorities to cancel their exam, saying ‘students lives matter’, and arguing that although the lockdown has been lifted, the number of coronavirus cases hasn’t gone down.

Amid all this chatter, desi folks on Twitter started a meme-fest, encapsulating the various moods of students — some happy, some confused and other irked by the entire uncertainty.

Students when they hear about exams : #Cancel_Exam2020 pic.twitter.com/M4rjdFsUX6 — ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ ㅤ (@theesmaarkhan) June 14, 2020

After seeing #Cancel_Exam2020 is on trending Le backbenchers : pic.twitter.com/LkBBMxn8YY — Lazy Girl (@lazyy_girll) June 14, 2020

Students who were fully prepared for the exam after seeing #Cancel_Exam2020 trend pic.twitter.com/KxgkcZDIgG — Tweet Chor 👑 (@Pagal_aurat) June 14, 2020

#Cancel_Exam2020 is trending on twitter Meanwhile me and my bois waiting for official announcement pic.twitter.com/1rOlE2wop0 — MR. CLOUD😷 (@rohanamism) June 14, 2020

In Maharashtra, the state government and the Governor are in a tussle over conducting final year college exams. While Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced scrapping of all final-year exams, his announcement was met with objections from the Opposition and the Governor, who’s the chancellor of state universities. Meanwhile, the ICSE board has said it will conduct class 10 exams in Maharashtra in July. The board also said that if a student is unable to attend, they can appear for re-exam in September.

In Delhi University and the Aligarh Muslim university, online open-book exams will be held for final semester students. The Haryana government has said all terminal examinations of final semesters in higher and technical education courses will be conducted from July 1 to 31.

Meanwhile ICSI CS June exam 2020, CSEET was postponed again. All the exams — foundation programme, executive programme, professional programme and post membership qualification (PMQ) — have been deferred. The examinations will be held from August 15 to August 28.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd