IIMC students singing Faiz Ahmad’s ‘hum dekhenge’ at 14,000ft goes viral

Amid the ongoing dispute at IIT Kanpur, where a panel was formed to inquire a complaint against the recitation of Faiz Ahmad Faiz’s poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’ at the college campus, a video of students, reportedly from IIMC, singing another version of the popular poem on top of a mountain has gone viral on social media.

The video, which was tweeted by user @StuteeMishra along with a caption that read, “Few students of IIMC sang this version of ‘Hum Dekhenge’ at 14000ft. Absolutely stunning!!!

The viral clip comes days after the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, reportedly took offence when the poem — Hum Dekhenge — was recited by students protesting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on campus in December.

Watch the video here:

Few students of IIMC sang this version of ‘Hum Dekhenge’ at 14000ft. Absolutely stunning!!! pic.twitter.com/ZjYUvI56ln — Stuti (@StuteeMishra) January 4, 2020

In Faiz’s poem, originally known as Wa-yabqa-wajh-o-rabbik, is a Quranic verse from Surah Rahman meaning, literally, ‘The face of your Lord’ and is popularly known as “Hum Dekhenge”. The poet, who was a communist, penned it down to attack political structures in his quest for revolution. However, it became a universal anthem of protest after it was rendered by singer Iqbal Bano in 1986.

Viewed over 22,000 times, the video has prompted several reactions online with many praising the students.

