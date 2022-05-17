scorecardresearch
Tuesday, May 17, 2022
Watch: Students learn Hindi, Urdu on same blackboard in Bihar school

The video was shot in a government school in Manihari block of Katihar in Bihar.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
May 17, 2022 1:53:36 pm
Hindu Urdu is taught on the same blackboard Bihar school, Urdu Hindi taught together on one blackboard in Bihar, Bihar education department, Indian ExpressThe primary school only has three teachers for classes one to five.

Bihar’s education department is often under scrutiny for its sub-par infrastructure. A recent video going viral on social media has again highlighted the dismal state of education in Bihar.

In the video, shared by ANI, one can see two teachers sharing a blackboard to teach Hindi and Urdu as pupils of different classes sit together in one classroom. The video was reportedly shot at Adarsh Middle School located in the Manihari block of Katihar.

As reported by Jansatta, the primary school only has three teachers for classes one to five. While two teachers teach lessons, one teacher disciplines the students.

Kumari Priyanka, the assistant teacher at Adarsh Middle School, told ANI that in 2017, the education department shifted students of an Urdu Primary school to theirs. She said, “Hindi is taught on one half of the same blackboard and Urdu is taught on the other side simultaneously by another teacher. Our school does not have enough classrooms and this is the reason we teach students in a single room.”

After the issue was raised on social media, Kameshwar Gupta, the District Education Officer of Katihar, told ANI, “If the enrollment of students in the Adarsh Middle School is less, then one room will be given to Urdu Primary School. It is not good if children of different classes are being taught on the same blackboard in the same room”.

