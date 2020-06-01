Follow Us:
Monday, June 01, 2020
COVID19

Students in Maharashtra celebrate with memes, jokes after final year exams are cancelled

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Sunday that the final year students of various courses studying in the state would be promoted on the basis of an aggregate marking system.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Published: June 1, 2020 1:44:57 pm
Maharashtra, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, final year exam cancellation, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Final year exam, Education news, Trending news, Indian Express Many took to twitter to express relief and celebrate with memes and jokes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Sunday that the final year students of various courses studying in the state would clear their courses on the basis of an aggregate marking system, meaning that they won’t have to write exams. Students in the state celebrated the decision by sharing jokes and memes on social media.

Thackeray, in an address to the state, asked institutes to use the semester grades of the previous years to pass students. However, details of the decision are still to be clarified by the state education department and universities.

Soon after the announcement, minister for tourism Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to thank the chief minister for the decision:

Students from all over the state took to various social media platforms to express relief and celebrate.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

After meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of Universities, the chief minister said it was uncertain when the exams can be conducted and the future of the students shouldn’t be affected.

However, the chief minister also said that if students wish to appear for the final exam in order to improve their grades, they can do so after the pandemic is under control.

