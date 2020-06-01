Students in Maharashtra celebrate with memes, jokes after final year exams are cancelled

Many took to twitter to express relief and celebrate with memes and jokes. Many took to twitter to express relief and celebrate with memes and jokes.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray announced Sunday that the final year students of various courses studying in the state would clear their courses on the basis of an aggregate marking system, meaning that they won’t have to write exams. Students in the state celebrated the decision by sharing jokes and memes on social media.

Thackeray, in an address to the state, asked institutes to use the semester grades of the previous years to pass students. However, details of the decision are still to be clarified by the state education department and universities.

Soon after the announcement, minister for tourism Aaditya Thackeray took to Twitter to thank the chief minister for the decision:

I thank @CMOMaharashtra Uddhav Thackeray ji for giving a huge relief to final year students. The formula is simple:

1) Pass the batch on aggregate marks.

2) Those who feel they are at disadvantage bec of aggregate marks, will be able to appear voluntarily for exam scheduled later — Aaditya Thackeray (@AUThackeray) May 31, 2020

Students from all over the state took to various social media platforms to express relief and celebrate.

Take a look at some of the reactions here:

My third year exams got cancelled 💃💃💃

Bhagwan ho tumm bhagwan

😂😭😭🤗#examscancelled pic.twitter.com/04tooFJ57q — suppi🐥 (@SuppiAm) May 31, 2020

1st & 2nd Year Students – Finally we are promoted 3rd Year Students – We graduated without exams#MumbaiUniversity #ExamsCancelled pic.twitter.com/oy15DjAqTy — Saurabh Kahadane (@Saurabh___K) May 31, 2020

#examscancelled

When they say, “last year students will be passed on *average marks basis*”

Last benchers to toppers: pic.twitter.com/xELdGqKhP2 — Tweeterera (@Tweeterera) May 31, 2020

After meeting with the Vice-Chancellors of Universities, the chief minister said it was uncertain when the exams can be conducted and the future of the students shouldn’t be affected.

However, the chief minister also said that if students wish to appear for the final exam in order to improve their grades, they can do so after the pandemic is under control.

