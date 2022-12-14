scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022

Students decipher takeaways from class in form of memes, professor puts them on internet

Sulafa Zidani teaches at MIT’s Comparative Media Studies/Writing department.

Memes are a huge part of the internet culture. They help in breaking down complex issues or are simply used as tools of commentary about trending topics.

In the last season of her class, Sulafa Zidani, a professor at MIT’s Comparative Media Studies/Writing department, asked her students to express their thoughts or takeaways from her critical internet studies class through the medium of memes. The results that she shared on a Twitter thread went viral with over 31,000 likes.

While sharing the memes on December 13, Zidani wrote, “Today was the last session of my *Critical Internet Studies* class so I asked students to make a meme about class. I learned what stuck/resonated w them, and that many of them might be reading this tweet. I present to you my course meme summary (shared with student’s permission)”.

The memes ranged from students’ own struggles with finishing the coursework, breaking down the complexities of topics like intersectionality, and commenting on the issues like racism.

In a follow-up tweet, Zidani mentioned that this was a non-graded assignment meant to spark a conversation with her students about their course. She also thanked the audience for engaging with her tweet in “good faith” but closed the comments section.

Appreciating, Zidani’s approach, a Twitter user wrote, “This is amazing! I love the idea of creating memes!! Definitely gonna incorporate this idea into my spring semester! Your students didn’t miss!!! Thank you for sharing.”

Another person expressed a contrary opinion and remarked, “This is a class at MIT so these kids paid like $8,000 for this class to teach them how to make cringeworthy unfunny memes. When we talk about college we need to also talk about eliminating anything approximating this class. No taxpayer should be on the hook for this”.

First published on: 14-12-2022 at 11:39:07 am
