Friday, July 15, 2022

Students cry their eyes out as beloved teacher bids goodbye, netizens too left misty-eyed

Shivendra Singh Baghel had joined the school in Uttar Pradesh’s Chandauli in 2018 and was quick to find favour with the students who admired his unconventional teaching methods

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: July 15, 2022 6:51:38 pm
The video of the teacher from Chandauli left netizens also emotional.

Teachers are an integral part of our lives, building us a solid foundation during our impressionable early years and setting the stage for our lives ahead. Saying goodbye to tutors who have touched one’s heart is never easy. Now in a video going viral from Uttar Pradesh, students are seen bawling as they bid goodbye to a beloved teacher. The emotional video has left netizens teary-eyed as well.

In a video from the state’s Chandauli district that is being widely shared online, a teacher is seen walking as a large group of students surround him. As he reaches the end of the road, he turns to say a final goodbye and asks them to return, but the children immediately break into tears. While the young teacher urges them to stop crying, some of them begin wailing and even hug him tightly.

Overwhelmed by their love, the teacher struggles to control his emotions, asking them to focus on their studies and work towards a brighter future. While he tries to reassure them by saying he will visit again, nothing seems to placate the students who continue to sob.

Local reports identified the teacher as Shivendra Singh Baghel, who taught at Ratigarh Composite School in Chakia block. The incident which went viral happened on Thursday when he was leaving the school after being transferred to a different school in the district.

Baghel had joined the school in 2018 and was quick to find favour with the students who admired his unconventional teaching methods. His efforts also improved attendance among students in the hilly area where children often stay away from schools.

On social media, many praised and thanked the teacher, and said it was evident how hard he must have worked to develop such a bond with his students. The video also started a conversation about how hard teachers in rural areas work despite the several challenges they face on a daily basis.

In 2019, a similar video of a tearful farewell to a principal of a Mizoram school had gone viral.

