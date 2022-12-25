‘Cycle Wali Chai’: Student who sells tea at night to afford coaching inspires netizens

They say ‘where there is a will, there is a way’. Now, a video that embodies this spirit of resilience is going viral. The video, posted online by journalist Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr), shows how a young man named Ajay moonlights as a tea seller to be able to afford his daily needs.

While sharing this inspirational video reportedly taken in Indore, Gurjar wrote in Hindi, which loosely translates to, “#Chai_On_Cycle Indore… Meet our tribal brother Ajay..! Ajay studies during the day and sells tea at night to meet the expenses of coaching, living and food..! Really God bless Ajay. If he ever becomes a big man, then this video will be living proof of Ajay’s struggle.”

#साइकल_वाली_चाय इंदौर..

हमारे आदिवासी भाई अजय से मिलोगे..! अजय दिन में पढ़ाई करता है और रात को चाय बेचता है ताकि कोचिंग,रहने,खाने का खर्चा निकल से..!

सच में अजय भगवान करे कभी बड़ा आदमी बन गया तो चाय बेचने वाला ये वीडियो अजय के संघर्ष का जीता जागता सबूत साबित होगा. pic.twitter.com/N2LnR6mo2T — Govind Gurjar (@Gurjarrrrr) December 23, 2022

This video has raked up over 9,000 views and hundreds of likes since it was posted on December 23. Many people in the comments expressed their desire to help Ajay and asked for his contact information.

Commenting on the video, a Twitter user wrote, “ऐसे मेहनती युवाओं को मौका मिलना चाहिए कि इस उम्र में वो अपनी पढ़ाई पे ही पूरा ध्यान लगाए.. इनकी आर्थिक सहायता करनी चाहिए जिस से यह अपना पूरा समय पढाई को दे (At this age, such hardworking youths should get a chance to concentrate only on their studies. They should be given financial help so that they can devote all of their time to their education)”.