Student introduced himself as ‘Captain’ in playschool, flies teacher 30 years later

During playschool admissions, the then 3-year old Rohan Bhasin had introduced himself to his teacher as ‘Captain Rohan Bhasin’ quite nonchalantly. After many years, he not only realised his dream but flew his playschool teacher in her long-haul flight to Chicago.

A touching story about this student-teacher reunion is winning hearts. (Source: Nivedita Bhasin/ Twitter)

When a teacher had an unexpected encounter with a former student, she recalled how 30 years earlier he had introduced himself adding the title ‘Captain’ in front of his name. What was remarkable was the fact the student had gone on to become a pilot, and was flying his teacher to her destination.

The mother of pilot Rohan Bhasin recalled how he had introduced himself to his teacher as ‘Captain Rohan Bhasin’ quite nonchalantly in playschool. Decades later, he not only realised his dream but flew his playschool teacher on a long-haul flight to Chicago. The duo had a reunion on the plane, and a photo and post of their reunion went viral on social media.

The heartwarming story was tweeted by Bhasin’s mother, Nivedita, who herself is a pilot with Air India. She shared a photo of the teacher and her son when he was still a child.

“During Playschool admission, the teacher asked my son his name. Nonchalantly he answered, “Capt Rohan Bhasin”. And he was just 3. And today, the same teacher was en route to Chicago. And he was indeed the Captain,” she tweeted.

She also explained that given he was from a family where many members had been pilots, across generations, her son didn’t think it was unusual to add the title to his name.

“I don’t think this had so much to do with what he wanted to become 🤔,” Bhasin’s mother tweeted, when many asked how he knew what he wanted to be at such a young age. “Both his parents were Captains. And this is how they were addressed. So, for him too, it should be Captain, he thought” she wrote.

The teacher reportedly heard his name during an announcement while flying from Delhi to Chicago. She requested the air hostess to be allowed to meet the captain, and to her delight, it was her old student. The story has since been shared and liked hundreds of times.

 

