People troll Student of the Year 2 trailer with hilarious memes

After sparking a debate last year on nepotism, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions finally released the trailer for Student of the Year 2 (SOTY2). Starring Tiger Shroff, and newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, this is the next instalment in the franchise that launched the careers of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.
The trailer opens with the announcement of the competition and has Shroff with his eyes on the prize, while the two female leads only have eyes for him. The three-minute trailer has Tiger Shroff flexing his muscles and mouthing some really dramatic dialogues.
As expected, there are hundreds of people dancing on the college campus, uber stylish students and expensive cars, making many wonder where such educational institutes exist. While many trolled the film’s actor for a particular scene in which he’s wearing a Spider-Man costume, others turned the trailer’s dialogues in memes. Sample these:
Tiger Shroff has stayed airborne in the latest #SOTY2Trailer longer than Jet Airways this week.
— Gabbbar (@GabbbarSingh) April 12, 2019
#StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/l7hgyHnI76
— Woke Raja babu (@GaurangBhardwa1) April 12, 2019
When Marvel and DC characters met at Baba Siddique’s Iftar party pic.twitter.com/zdsKMirhCl
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) April 12, 2019
Journalist : Do you like Marvel or DC?
Karan Johar : pic.twitter.com/IWbqelrX8Z
— Bade Chote (@badechote) April 12, 2019
#StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/Jx3Dqdel4u
— Monish Hardasani (@Being__bing) April 12, 2019
#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/Rb6p5UVNWd
— 🌏 दीपू रानावत 🌍 (@thedipuranawat) April 12, 2019
Nobody
Tiger Shroff:#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/klN2dc9gUS
— Roastyourself (@niimz94) April 12, 2019
Me during Diwali trying to avoid spoiling the rangoli.#SOTY2Trailer #StudentOfTheYear2 pic.twitter.com/L9ilQwP5JZ
— NinadJadhav (@ninadj51) April 12, 2019
Shaolin Kabaddi 🚀#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/NCYZsRxM11
— PooraPahaadi (@sandesssshh) April 12, 2019
Topper friend: Bhai tu saal bhar to Padtha nhi h fr bhi pass kaise ho jata h
Me:#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/CJnuJUriO4
— Saurabh Manjhi 🇮🇳 (@saurabhmanjhi_) April 12, 2019
GOT fans to End-game fans right now : pic.twitter.com/3jX5IMcmns
— jiteshrochlani (@jiteshrochlani) April 12, 2019
During office party my boss to me.#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/kxyzAURktY
— SharmaJi ka ladka (@Pranjultweet) April 12, 2019
When she gains thousands of followers in a week just by changing her dp#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/SQSpYJr9Wk
— Anshu # (@TharakiPUN) April 12, 2019
#SOTY2
Virat kohli to other ipl players: pic.twitter.com/WVkX8bXp4M
— दुबे जी (@Doobay_G) April 12, 2019
Jab Dost Bole 7Baje Call karna yaad se aur uske baad dost Ka Phone Busy aaye lagatar
Me:- pic.twitter.com/px1nfW1Kb9
— Sir Chahal (@SirChahal) April 12, 2019
Me to that forever single friend when he gets a gf #SOTY2 #SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/t6V5Gp2NU7
— अभी_shake (@aao_twist_kare) April 12, 2019
*when on weekends you are busy*
Friends:#SOTY2Trailer pic.twitter.com/y87hXeabi1
— MunNaa 🏌️♀️ (@Munnaa09) April 12, 2019
Husband to her ex boyfriend: pic.twitter.com/DZs6sviQwV
— Anant◆Team Lame Makhani (@_Aawarahun) April 12, 2019
Releasing on May 10, the film is directed by Punit Malhotra who has earlier helmed Gori Tere Pyar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta.