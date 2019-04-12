Toggle Menu
People troll Student of the Year 2 trailer with hilarious memes

While most trolled the film's actor for a bad crossover of DC and Marvel comics fans, others turned the trailer's dialogues in memes.

Snippets from the Student Of The Year trailer have become the fodder of memes.

After sparking a debate last year on nepotism, Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions finally released the trailer for Student of the Year 2 (SOTY2). Starring Tiger Shroff, and newcomers Ananya Panday and Tara Sutaria, this is the next instalment in the franchise that launched the careers of actors Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra.

The trailer opens with the announcement of the competition and has Shroff with his eyes on the prize, while the two female leads only have eyes for him. The three-minute trailer has Tiger Shroff flexing his muscles and mouthing some really dramatic dialogues.

As expected, there are hundreds of people dancing on the college campus, uber stylish students and expensive cars, making many wonder where such educational institutes exist. While many trolled the film’s actor for a particular scene in which he’s wearing a Spider-Man costume, others turned the trailer’s dialogues in memes. Sample these:

Releasing on May 10, the film is directed by Punit Malhotra who has earlier helmed Gori Tere Pyar Mein and I Hate Luv Storys. The film is produced by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar & Apoorva Mehta.

