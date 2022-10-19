Student gets zero for essay on marriage, but his scathing honesty finds fans on internet

Young students and their unscathing honesty can often unknowingly produce some of the funniest content. An example of this is being seen recently as a picture of an alleged exam sheet is going viral for it’s funny take on marriage.

The social science answer sheet, which belongs to a student named ‘Muruka A Pamtalent’, has been marked zero out of ten as the student responded to the question ‘What is marriage?’.

Instead of giving a standard answer from a text book and using formal language, it seems that the student used their own understanding about marriage. As a result the answer is relatable and winning over the netizens.

As per the student, “Marriage happens when the parents of a girl say to her, ‘you are a big woman now. We can’t feed you again. Better go and find a man who will start feeding you.’ And, the girl meets a man whose parents shout at him to marry. Please, you are now a big man. Both of them test themselves and become happy. Then they will decide to live together, and start doing nonsense to have children.”

A tweet sharing a picture of this answer sheet has gathered over 15,000 likes.

Our education system expects typical answers. Every different answer is ability think differently, that’s never cultivated. May be this answer either by student or if homework, even dictated by mother!! — IMA (@IMA_Indian) October 11, 2022

😂🤣This student has written the truth — anjoosharon (@anjoosharon) October 11, 2022

Zero? Seriously! The kid deserves atleast 5 marks for writing the truth for most cases in India. — GhAnA_Th (@GhanaThokchom) October 11, 2022

Full marks granted if I was the teacher, such wisdom at a young age, wish I was smart enough! — Sunitha Nair 🇮🇳 (@mpsunitha) October 12, 2022

If we judge from the student’s point of innocent point of view he or she is 80℅ correct. He or she deserves 8 marks. But the examiner failed to judge. — Debangsu Kumar Roy (@roy_debangsu) October 13, 2022

Probably fake. A class 3 child writing like this?

All of these so called witty answer sheets are now fake.

Which teacher would write “See me”? — Solitary Shadow (@ekmushtghubaar) October 11, 2022

I’m sorry but this kid is a 11/10 🥹🫶 pic.twitter.com/SiHUEBBIOq — Saloni Mittal (@whysaloni) October 12, 2022

I think the teacher should be demoted for giving 0/10 to this girl student. Disgraceful — Citizen of New India (@CitizenofNewIn1) October 12, 2022

Lauding the student for their sharp observation, a Twitter user wrote, “Zero? Seriously! The kid deserves at least 5 marks for writing the truth for most cases in India.”

People also criticised the teacher for failing to appreciate originality and rebuking the student by giving them a zero. Echoing this view a Twitter user wrote, “If we judge from the student’s point of innocent point of view he or she is 80℅ correct. He or she deserves 8 marks. But the examiner failed to judge.”

Many netizens raised questions about the authenticity of the answer sheet. Arguing that the answer sheet might be fake, a Twitter user wrote, “Probably fake. A class 3 child writing like this? All of these so called witty answer sheets are now fake. Which teacher would write “See me”?”.