This student from Massachusetts is a TikTok star for his giant 5-inch long thumb

TikTok has once again gifted us a star. A student from Westport, Massachusetts, is going viral not for his singing or acting but for his five-inch long thumb. Bizarre but true. Take a look at this video:

Jacob Pina instantly went viral after he posted a video showing his freakishly giant thumb, which literally dwarfed the rest of his fingers. His disproportionate thumb has garnered him over 150k followers on TikTok.

Pina’s thumb can be likened to the width of an A5 piece of paper, the height of a can of coke or the length of a Bic ballpoint pen. According to Daily Mail, the 20-year-old has no idea why his thumb is out of proportion but said that he felt great being different.

While some people find him weird and call him an “alien”, Pina shuts down his haters and focuses on positivity. “When people see my thumb, they freak out and measure it next to their own thumb, I feel great about it”, Pina told Metro.

Look at how netizens reacted to his unusually long thumb: