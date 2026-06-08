Strong winds send ground equipment crashing into planes at Delhi airport. Watch

A sudden storm and heavy rain caused ground support equipment to break loose and collide with parked aircraft at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi Sunday. According to Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), three narrow-body aircraft operated by Air India were damaged in the incident.

The PTI reported that the incident occurred around 4.40 pm at aircraft parking bays near Terminal 2, following a sudden change in weather in the national capital. According to airport officials, equipment, including a step ladder and trestles used by ground handling and engineering teams of Air India and IndiGo, shifted from their positions due to strong winds and struck the parked aircraft.

DIAL said all three affected Air India A320 aircraft were immediately withdrawn from operations for inspection and repairs.

The viral video captured the moment the ground support equipment was blown away by strong winds. Airport staff could be seen running behind the equipment to avoid damage.

Watch here:

HEART STOPPING MOMENT AT DELHI AIRPORT T2.

FIRST FOOTAGE.

3 Air India aircraft parked at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 2 were damaged after ground equipment broke loose during a sudden storm and slammed into the planes. Sources claim no prior ATC weather warning was issued to airlines… pic.twitter.com/c8Y9pl9RX9 — Rahul Shivshankar (@RShivshankar) June 8, 2026

The video has since gone viral, drawing numerous reactions.

“The ground staff who ran into the storm to stop those step ladders showed great bravery. ATC failing to report such a natsy storm to the Airlines and Airport operators is worrying as well as seriously case of service deficiency. People’s lives were put on risk because they failed to report the storm in advance,” a user wrote.

“No brakes on these equipments! What a careless way to handle operations at an airport!” another user commented.

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“Not the first time this has happened. Met officials are primarily responsible in not predicting this weather disturbance,” a third user said.

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As per PTI, two of the damaged aircraft are expected to return to service within the next few days, while the third aircraft suffered more substantial damage and could remain grounded for a longer duration.

The news agency said Air India declined to officially comment on the incident.

An airline source told PTI that aircraft from other operators were also affected by the severe weather.