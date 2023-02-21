Street vendor sells ‘Thums Up’ panipuri, gets thumbs down from netizens. Watch

Panipuri, golgappa, or phuchka – as it is known in different parts of India – is a favourite snack of many. The ubiquitous snack is found in almost every nook and corner of the country. However, in the age of food bloggers and street vendors experimenting with new concoctions, even the humble panipuri is not spared.

A video has surfaced on Twitter that shows a street vendor preparing panipuri by adding the soft drink Thums Up instead of using tamarind water. The vendor empties a bottle of the soft drink in a bowl and then adds different masalas to it. He serves the panipuris by dipping it in the drink. Surprisingly, the woman tasting it has given it a favourable review. “Yeh Thums Up vali puchki hai. Humko toh bohat badiya laga (This is the Thums Up panipuri. I found it very good),” she says.

The video was posted by the Twitter account @MFuturewala with the caption, “Pani Puri lovers, here’s presenting Thump’s up Pani Puri… Shower your love with Thumbs down.”

Watch the video below:

Pani Puri lovers, here’s presenting Thump’s up Pani Puri… Shower your love with Thumbs down🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/Gjuo9c4PoE — Mohammed Futurewala (@MFuturewala) February 9, 2023

Posted on February 9, the clip has received more than 7,800 views. However, most netizens were not keen on trying this wild concoction.

“I wouldn’t be able to sleep after this (for multiple reasons!)” commented a user. “Why on the earth people are experimenting with best of foods,” said another. “Anytime better than chocolate and cheese pani puri,” wrote a third. “Thank God – It’s not Gujarat this time…Kolkata – But still not done!!!” another person posted.