Saturday, Mar 04, 2023
Creativity at its peak! Street vendor makes dosa in the form of a cat

In a viral social media video, the man can be seen pouring dosa batter onto a tawa and quickly shaping it like a cat.

The location where the video was captured was, however, unknown.
The internet is always abuzz with videos of people showcasing their talents. From appams, the fluffy pancakes originating from South India, being made in the shapes of pigeons and butterflies to cooks swiftly sliding dosas in style, netizens have seen a lot of experiments with food.

Now, a street vendor has left social media users amazed by skilfully making dosa in the shape of a cat.

In a video shared by Manoj Kumar, CEO of Naandi India, an NGO, the street vendor can be seen pouring dosa batter onto a tawa and quickly shaping it like a cat. With ease, he carves out the perfect shape and removes the excess batter.

He makes a cut in the middle of the dosa and once it’s cooked, he turns the dosa and puts it upright on a plate for a customer.

The location where the video was captured was, however, unknown.

Impressed by the man’s skills, Kumar wondered if he could work with him to influence a nutritive food system. “I believe India’s street food vendors are the most innovative, resilient and impactful food influencers. More than any gourmet chef. Been wondering how to work with them to influence a nutritive food system. Please applaud this guy’s artistic skills.#StreetFood #Arakunomics,” tweeted Kumar.

The video that began doing the rounds Saturday has already amassed more than 2.1 lakh views on Twitter. While many were stunned by the man’s creativity and talent, some expressed relief as the clip did not end with a bizarre food combination.

A user commented, “How true!!! They operate in such compact spaces, heat, noise and are truly resilient!.” Another user wrote, “Beautiful, creativity at its best.” A third user commented, “As long as it’s not attacked with cheese, mayonnaise or Oreo, it’s cool.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 04-03-2023 at 13:37 IST
