Wednesday, Feb 01, 2023
Street vendor in Gujarat makes ice cream dosa. Netizens have mixed reactions

A video of a street vendor preparing dosa by adding ice cream was posted on Twitter and it has amassed more than 1.77 lakh views so far.

If you are an active user of social media, you must have come across many questionable experiments with street food that seem to be an affront to taste buds. While such food fusion videos often go viral, netizens mostly find such dishes unpalatable. The latest entrant to the list of worst food experiments is ‘ice cream dosa’.

A video of a street vendor preparing dosa by adding ice cream was posted on Twitter by an account with the username @byomkesbakshy. Shared on January 28, it has amassed more than 1.77 lakh views so far. He wrote in the caption that loosely translates to, “Dosa, the south Indian dish, has to become friends with ice-cream to survive in Gujarat.”

Also Read |You want to know the worst food experiments this year? We give you 10

The clip shows the street vendor spreading dosa batter on a frying pan and then adding a dollop of ice cream to it. The vendor shows how he adds different flavours of ice cream to the dosa batter according to the customer’s demand. He then seems to spread jam on the dosa. He then serves the dosa with different flavours of ice cream topped with jam. He also adds a generous amount of chocolate syrup to the dosa turning it into a sweet appetiser.

“Actually, you get amazing dosas, idli & vada all over Gujarat. This is some useless experimentation in the name of food innovation that some Gujarati street vendors do. But in general, you get incredible dosas in Gujarat in restaurants & on street. I just had some 24 hours ago,” shared a user.

“It’s a result of attention seeking vendor… nothing else, Most gujjus would not prefer such awful combination… in ahmedabad there is chocolate and pineapple sandwich vendor but it can give identity to the place nothing else… people hardly try such combinations,” said another.

“This isn’t a poor combination or anything abominable – just a dessert variant. I see chocolate dosas on the menu in many places & kids love it. Schezwan noodles dosa is so mainstreamed that no one bats an eyelid. Unnecessary hate. If you like the classic dosa, please go ahead,” another netizen expressed.

First published on: 01-02-2023 at 13:16 IST
Union Budget 2023-24: Here’s what gets cheaper, costlier

BUDGET 2023 LIVE EXPLAINED | Read our analysis of the Budget presented by Nirmala Sitharaman
READ HERE
