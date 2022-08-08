Street dogs shower woman with love and hugs. True friendship, say Twitterati

Updated: August 8, 2022 4:31:30 pm
Dogs are known as man’s best friend and this adage proves true as these animals show so much love and affection towards humans. This is also perfectly encapsulated in a video of a woman being loved and embraced by street dogs.
Industrialist Harsh Goenka shared the video Sunday, which was celebrated as Friendship Day. “I saw so many videos of #FriendshipDay, this one from @joedelhi takes the cake!” Goenka tweeted along with the video.
The 53-second clip shows a group of dogs jostling with each other to embrace the woman sitting on the ground. The dogs try to lick her face and sit on her lap—they seem to be quite fond of each other.
Since being posted, the video has received more than 70,000 views. The video was originally shared by the Twitter account @joedelhi.
The video has also received several comments from Twitterati who loved the bond and affection shown by the dogs toward the woman.
“Animal lovers are truly kind in nature & best humans. They in turn get deep affection & care from these animals. God bless them always,” commented an Instagram user.
“She deserved the hugs & kisses for the kind deeds done. Dogs remain faithful forever unlike humans!” shared another.
A third netizen posted, “Yes Agree. This is true friendship which is unconditional.”
“Unconditional love and pure friendship!” another comment read.
