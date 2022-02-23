Streaming platform asks people to explain movie plots in 5 words. Replies are amazing

With people sitting at home for nearly two years during the coronavirus pandemic, they have spent a lot of time binge-watching popular shows and having movie marathon nights. Now, desi folks are having fun with a witty game, trying to name a movie without actually naming it.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos challenged its viewers to an interesting game on Tuesday. “Explain a movie plot in 5 words,” the OTT platform said.

As much as people love spoiler-free reviews, no context tweets—not giving away shows and films that often pique the interest of netizens online—the post did just the same.

explain a movie plot in 5 words — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

Soon, it got many movie buffs hooked online, who donned their creative caps and tried to reveal a film’s plot in just a few words. From Hindi films to Tamil blockbusters, fans replied to the tweet with some amazing replies, which even got some interesting responses from the admins of the platform continuing the thread.

“Husband is unrecognisable without moustache,” one quipped referring to Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, another indicated Phir Hera Pheri, saying, “25 din me paisa double”.

While some of the tweets were easy to guess, others not so much. However, the tweets led to some funny interactions on the platform, leaving many in splits.

chitti babu will manage everything — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

esrever ni tub levart emit — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

ab hogi phir hera pheri — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

maara and his beautiful dream — amazon prime video IN (@PrimeVideoIN) February 22, 2022

Teacher takes 16 students hostage !!

😜 — Karanvir Sharma (@karanvirsharma9) February 22, 2022

Jaya Bachchan holding a thaali. 🪔 — Shivani Shenai (@ShivaniShenai) February 23, 2022

Husband is unrecognisable without moustache https://t.co/97IrGYUQxD — Saahil Sharma (@faahil) February 22, 2022

I smuggle sandalwood and party https://t.co/MI0A6038JZ — ఈశ్వరా (@Humblefool_27) February 23, 2022

Mad Purple Guy wants stones. https://t.co/7kXhWxZ9zz — Hriday Shetty (@HridayShetty6) February 23, 2022

Wrong number changes people's lives https://t.co/lsLzPrPvAW — romil (@Boxer__Patel) February 22, 2022

Ticket collector to WC winner. https://t.co/fjbQRn8KAZ — Goutham Chakravarthi (@giftofdevil) February 22, 2022

This is not the first time the streaming platform has shared something that started a conversation online, with hundreds interacting with a post. It often shares scenes from popular shows and films that spark meme-fest online.

In 2019, when the platform asked Indian viewers for memes, many took the opportunity to hilariously comment on the war with Netflix.