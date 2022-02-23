scorecardresearch
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Streaming platform asks people to explain movie plots in 5 words. Replies are amazing

From Hindi films to Tamil blockbusters, fans replied to the tweet with some amazing replies, which even got some interesting responses from the admins of the platform continuing the thread.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 23, 2022 3:32:58 pm
amazon prime video, explain movie in 5 words, movie plot in 5 words, viral news, indian expressStreaming platform Amazon Prime Videos challenged its viewers to an interesting game on Twitter.

With people sitting at home for nearly two years during the coronavirus pandemic, they have spent a lot of time binge-watching popular shows and having movie marathon nights. Now, desi folks are having fun with a witty game, trying to name a movie without actually naming it.

Taking to Twitter, the streaming platform Amazon Prime Videos challenged its viewers to an interesting game on Tuesday. “Explain a movie plot in 5 words,” the OTT platform said.

As much as people love spoiler-free reviews, no context tweets—not giving away shows and films that often pique the interest of netizens online—the post did just the same.

Soon, it got many movie buffs hooked online, who donned their creative caps and tried to reveal a film’s plot in just a few words. From Hindi films to Tamil blockbusters, fans replied to the tweet with some amazing replies, which even got some interesting responses from the admins of the platform continuing the thread.

“Husband is unrecognisable without moustache,” one quipped referring to Shah Rukh Khan and Anushka Sharma’s 2008 film Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi, another indicated Phir Hera Pheri, saying, “25 din me paisa double”.

While some of the tweets were easy to guess, others not so much. However, the tweets led to some funny interactions on the platform, leaving many in splits.

This is not the first time the streaming platform has shared something that started a conversation online, with hundreds interacting with a post. It often shares scenes from popular shows and films that spark meme-fest online.

In 2019, when the platform asked Indian viewers for memes, many took the opportunity to hilariously comment on the war with Netflix.

