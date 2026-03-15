Stray bull chases police at helipad before Nitish Kumar’s arrival; video goes viral

For a short period, the helipad turns chaotic as officers rush to avoid the bull while also trying to regain control of the situation (Image source: @SachinGuptaUP/X)

An unusual incident unfolded at a helipad in Begusarai just hours before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s arrival. A stray bull entered the secured landing area, triggering panic among security personnel preparing for the chief minister’s visit as part of his Samriddhi Yatra.

A viral video shows the bull running into the helipad zone prepared for the chief minister’s helicopter. Police officers stationed at the site attempt to drive it away, but the situation escalates when the animal begins chasing one of the policemen. The officer is seen running to escape while other personnel scatter across the ground. For a short period, the helipad turns chaotic as officers rush to avoid the bull while also trying to regain control of the situation.