Stray bull chases police at helipad before Nitish Kumar’s arrival; video goes viral

An unusual incident unfolded at a helipad in Begusarai just hours before Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar’s arrival. A stray bull entered the secured landing area, triggering panic among security personnel preparing for the chief minister’s visit as part of his Samriddhi Yatra.
A viral video shows the bull running into the helipad zone prepared for the chief minister’s helicopter. Police officers stationed at the site attempt to drive it away, but the situation escalates when the animal begins chasing one of the policemen. The officer is seen running to escape while other personnel scatter across the ground. For a short period, the helipad turns chaotic as officers rush to avoid the bull while also trying to regain control of the situation.
Sharing the video, a journalist, Sachin Gupta, wrote, “A bull has entered the spot in Begusarai where CM Nitish Kumar’s helicopter is about to land shortly. The policemen ran away to save their lives.”
Watch here:
बिहार –
बेगूसराय में जहां CM नीतीश कुमार का हेलीकॉप्टर थोड़ी देर बाद उतरने वाला है, वहां बैल घुस आया। पुलिसकर्मियों ने भागकर जान बचाई। pic.twitter.com/EDQ3qicxKp
— Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 14, 2026
The video has sparked a wave of reactions. “Looks like even bro is angry and fed up of politics and politicians,” an X user wrote. “He had come to provide security but he had to run away to save his life,” another user commented.
“He should be promoted and be trained for the Olympics. Definitely will win medal,” a third user reacted.
According to reports, the area had already been secured before the CM’s scheduled arrival. Authorities had installed bamboo barricades around the helipad and limited access to authorised personnel only. Despite these precautions, the animal somehow managed to enter the restricted space, catching the security staff off guard.
No injuries were reported during the incident. However, the unexpected intrusion raised concerns about the effectiveness of security arrangements at the venue. Several people present at the site were reportedly surprised that a stray animal could breach a restricted zone that had already been sealed off for a high-profile visit.