Strangers rally together, lie about train service disruption to help Mumbai man take an off

For people travelling in and around Mumbai, M-indicator is nothing but a saviour. Its help is not limited to providing real-time transportation updates though. One creative Mumbaikar showed how by using the mobile application’s chat feature to get help from strangers and approve a day off!

For the uninitiated, the popular transportation-related mobile application that primarily provides information about public transportation, like buses and trains in the city, is used by almost everyone. As people often use specific chat rooms to get updates on where the train they want to catch is at, one man used the feature to furnish proof to his boss that train services were affected.

A hilarious conversation captures how strangers joined forces to lie so that the man could enjoy a mid-week off. Chats show the person asking unknown people to respond to his query that trains are not working after Goregaon. “Are trains working after Goregaon?” he asked to which, almost instantly, dozens of commuters lied saying no.

With Mumbai receiving heavy showers during the last week and daily life being hit due to waterlogging, power cuts and the obviously halting of local trains for hours, it certainly wasn’t an unfathomable situation. After a few minutes, the man returned to the chatroom to thank everyone for their help announcing, “week off approved”.

The conversation garnered a lot of attention online after someone shared a screenshot of the chat on a Mumbai subgroup on Reddit. “M-indicator train chats never disappoints you,” the inlaid text read with a meme from ‘Lagaan’ showing, ‘Hum Jeet Gaye’.

While netizens in the city all agreed how pulling off such stunts was totally possible, dubbing it as the spirit of Mumbaikars, others joked about how the conversation may now be seen by his boss.