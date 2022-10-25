This ‘Stranger Things’ themed Kali Puja pandal is winning everyone’s approval

One of the many defining features of Kolkata is that the city’s residents take Durga Puja and Kali Puja seriously. While elaborately themed Durga Puja pandals have long been a tradition in the city, in recent years people have started decorating Kali Puja pandals based on themes as well.

A photograph of a Kali Puja pandal that was set up on the theme of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things is going viral. The photo of the pandal’s entry featured Demogorgon, a monster that features in the first season of Stranger Things, has raked up hundreds of likes.

The photo was shared online by a Twitter user Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) on Sunday. While sharing the photo, Ghosh wrote, “Demogorgons have arrived at a nearby neighborhood because they are having a # StrangerThings-themed Kalipujo this year.”

128 performers in wheelchairs. French choreographer Sadek Waff leads a mesmerising hand ballet during the 2020 Tokyo Paralympics … pic.twitter.com/dl0Dai82C9 — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) October 24, 2022

if only the networks would air the paralympics the same as the olympics, we wouldn’t be finding this 2 years later. — sarah ♿️ (@gimponastick) October 24, 2022

Power of a Haka, and grace of ballet. Ok please someone incorporate this into team intros as lights go down in arena type performance. As a Philly fan I would love it! And residuals raised each time played go towards more great art like this! My random hope❤️ TeamSadek👏👏👏 — TFD (@TonytoyouTfd) October 24, 2022

Oh my. This is beautiful. I haven’t seen this before. — Matt Hosack (@Hojack419) October 24, 2022

Just stunning. The world desperately needs amazing art like this more than ever. Congrats to all the performers. — DAPPER DON DHARSHI • K A M I L • (@SoloFlow786) October 24, 2022

It’s beautiful.

But I’d have sat the lead in a wheelchair too, this way the message wouldn’t be that the able is leading the disabled. — Andrés da Silveira Stein (@AndresStein05) October 24, 2022

My mom teaches dance and music to otherly abled kids – she will LOVE this. Everyone is a part of dance 💕 — Sarah Reese Jones (@PoliticusSarah) October 24, 2022

This is one of the most beautiful performances I’ve ever seen. — danaDavm15@🏡 (@DanaMarshall41) October 24, 2022

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “See now this is why I love being a bong. We’ll go all out on a theme”. Another person said, “Hahahahahahahhaaha why the paneer-dhokla people will never get us or our festivals. Vatican theme Durga Pandal to Stranger Things Kali Pujo Pandal. When art, aesthetics, culture and religion meet, and it’s all perfectly chill.”

In many Eastern parts of India such as West Bengal and Assam, Kali Puja coincides with Diwali celebrations. While Hindu households in North India worship Lakshmi and Ganesh, those who celebrate Kali Puja, worship the Goddess Kali. This year Kali Puja was celebrated on October 24.