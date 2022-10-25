scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Oct 25, 2022

This ‘Stranger Things’ themed Kali Puja pandal is winning everyone’s approval

In many parts of Eastern India such as West Bengal and Assam, Kali Puja coincides with Diwali celebrations.

Kaali Puja, Kali pooja kolkata 2022, kali puja west bengal 2022, stranger things theme kali puja pandal kolkata, kolkata kaali puja pandal stranger things themed, indian expressThis year Kali Puja was celebrated on October 24.

One of the many defining features of Kolkata is that the city’s residents take Durga Puja and Kali Puja seriously. While elaborately themed Durga Puja pandals have long been a tradition in the city, in recent years people have started decorating Kali Puja pandals based on themes as well.

A photograph of a Kali Puja pandal that was set up on the theme of the popular Netflix show Stranger Things is going viral. The photo of the pandal’s entry featured Demogorgon, a monster that features in the first season of Stranger Things, has raked up hundreds of likes.

The photo was shared online by a Twitter user Debotri Ghosh (@DebotriG) on Sunday. While sharing the photo, Ghosh wrote, “Demogorgons have arrived at a nearby neighborhood because they are having a # StrangerThings-themed Kalipujo this year.”

Commenting on it, a Twitter user wrote, “See now this is why I love being a bong. We’ll go all out on a theme”. Another person said, “Hahahahahahahhaaha why the paneer-dhokla people will never get us or our festivals. Vatican theme Durga Pandal to Stranger Things Kali Pujo Pandal. When art, aesthetics, culture and religion meet, and it’s all perfectly chill.”

In many Eastern parts of India such as West Bengal and Assam, Kali Puja coincides with Diwali celebrations. While Hindu households in North India worship Lakshmi and Ganesh, those who celebrate Kali Puja, worship the Goddess Kali.

