‘Strange mysterious lights’ seen in night sky in UP. Netizens say they may be SpaceX’s Starlink satellites

In a strange and inexplicable phenomenon, many people from different parts of Uttar Pradesh (UP) reported seeing “mysterious lights in the night sky”. The residents of UP were baffled over what caused the mysterious lights and posted photos on social media.

Strange lights forming a “train-like string” were seen in the videos and photos taken from different parts of UP like Auraiya, Jalababad in Kannauj, Hardoi’s Pali village and Farrukhabad. While people were left baffled as to the origin of the trail of lights, many netizens linked it to SpaceX’s Starlink satellites. Some even jokingly said that it was an unidentified flying object (UFO).

Also Read | Watch: Flashes of light seen in night sky as powerful quake hits Mexico

A Twitter user had tweeted three photos and wrote, “What are these mysterious lights visible in India Uttar Pradesh Can you please explain this.” He had tagged the Twitter accounts of NASA Hubble, NASA, ISRO, SpaceX, Elon Musk and the Information and Public Relations Department of the UP government.

Replying to him, a user shared a tweet by SpaceX from September 11 that talked about deployment of 34 Starlink satellites.

https://t.co/uATaVZ3aD6 That was a day ago! — ॐ (M@n0j Shel@di@) ॐ  (@ManojSheladia) September 13, 2022

Another user tweeted on September 12 that he saw “one mysterious object full of light like train is traveling in sky and light coming out from bogies windows.”

Today at 7:15 pm around I saw one mysterious object full of light like train is traveling in sky and light coming out from bogies windows. pic.twitter.com/LJzAeVNzBP — Abid Ali (@AbidAli15336761) September 12, 2022

Another user also tweeted, “this train like object moving with a normal speed is seen in sky #UttarPradesh uttarpradesh.”

Strange light forming a string were seen in many parts of Uttar Pradesh. This video was taken in Auraiya. pic.twitter.com/vgfE2C4luc — Haidar Naqvi🇮🇳 (@haidarpur) September 12, 2022

While nothing can be said with certainty, it could be one of Elon Musk’s Starlink-51 satellites. On September 11, Elon Musk-owned SpaceX had confirmed the deployment of 34 Starlink satellites.

In December 2021, Starlink satellites were spotted in the sky over the USA’s Tulsa. Many netizens had pointed out seeing some of the satellites in a train formation providing quite a sight. This may be what many in Uttar Pradesh saw as well.

Starlink satellites aren’t always visible and their visibility is best shortly after being launched. They become fainter as they reach their final altitude and position in orbit.