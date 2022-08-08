‘Goosebumps’: Story of Pune startup founders meeting Ratan Tata after phone call wins hearts online

Aditi Bhosale Walunj, co-founder of Repos, has shared on Linkedin how she met the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and how he invested in the energy distribution startup.

Starting a business is challenging as receiving investments and the right guidance from successful entrepreneurs are not easy.

Repos, a Pune-based mobile energy distribution startup, fortunately, received two rounds of investment from none other than Ratan Tata. Aditi Bhosale Walunj, founder of the company, has shared how she met the chairman emeritus of Tata Sons and the story has won hearts online.

Taking to Linkedin, Walunj remarked that her meeting with Tata is a “hausla junoon story”. While starting the company, Aditi and co-founder Chetan Walunj recognised the need for a mentor and all they could think of was Ratan Tata.

“And I casually told Chetan: ‘Chal miltey Hai’ (Lets go and meet?) Chetan’s reaction (confused): ‘Aditi he is not my neighbour that you are saying lets meet’,” Aditi wrote.

The duo made a 3D presentation of how they wanted to bring change into energy distribution and deliver fuel in different locations with technical aid. While many said that meeting Ratan Tata was impossible, the founders remained determined and sent handwritten letters to him. They connected with people and waited for 12 hours outside his house. After returning to their room, they got a call from Ratan Tata at 10 pm.

“I was reluctant to answer but when I answered the voice on the other hand said ‘Hi! Can I speak to Aditi? I said : ‘Yes. May I know who is this? (somewhere my heart knew it) He said ‘This is Ratan Tata here. I got your letter. Can we meet?’ Me : *Numb* *Goosebumps* *tears rolling down* *smiling* (ALIVE) Next day we reached at 10.45am at his house and were waiting for him in the living room with our presentation. And sharp at 11am a tall , fair person with a blue shirt walked towards us. And it felt like SILENCE.”

The meeting lasted for three hours and Ratan Tata shared his experience and guided the entrepreneurs. “Ratan Tata Sir asked ‘What do you expect from me?’ We said ‘Sir, help us serve people and take our country global. Guide us He said ‘Okay’ We stepped out of his house, like we were walking out of the temple.”

Aditi’s LinkedIn post inspired many online. A user commented, “More power to you! This is an inspiration for many early stage founders.” Another user wrote, “This is a fairy tale thing.You believed, and magic happened. Best Wishes. Deliver to India !!”

The company received the first token of investment from Ratan Tata in 2019 and later received another round in April this year.