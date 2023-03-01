‘Far-fetched idea’ becomes reality: Story of proud dads to a girl and a boy melts hearts online

Nothing could deter Sougata and Mayank, who stayed in love even after overcoming nervousness, parents’ disapproval and society’s rejection. And now, the gay couple lives merrily with their two kids.

Born in 2021 through surrogacy, the little ones have grown up and with the daily hustle and bustle, their “far-fetched idea became their reality”.

The heartwarming tale of Sougata and Mayank was encapsulated in a clip shared by Official Humans of Bombay. The duo is seen exchanging glances, holding each other, getting married, playing with their children in the clip.

They met in 2010 on a dating app and after a month of texting, they started living together. Mayank, 24, had to shift near Sougata’s house for his job and living with him turned out to be the best option. “I was nervous – we liked each other but we had never confessed. There was a lot on our minds – Article 377, parents’ disapproval, and society’s rejection…” Mayank told Humans of Bombay.

Despite the ups and downs in life, they supported each other and tackled the odds. “We were in love. Within a month, Sougata proposed! It was fast but I knew I’d found my ‘forever roommate!’ The next five years flew by and then, it was time to take the next step — tell our families! We came out to our sisters first. They were super cool but our parents took a year to come around!” he added.

The couple is now fathers to a boy and a girl and got married on their first birthday. “Today, our parents live with us. It’s a madhouse – every morning, you’ll hear our dogs barking, the babies crying, grandparents panicking and the both of us getting ready for work. It’s crazy but that’s us! In the end, everything worked out for us. Against all odds, love won. Against all odds, that ‘far fetched’ idea became our reality,” he said.

The duo’s love story melted hearts online. A user commented, “Happy the world is finally becoming more inclusive… Literally it wet my eyes. More power to you guys. Parenthood is def a great blessing.enjoy and have fun.” Another user wrote, “Love is love you both are adorable and so is your family.”