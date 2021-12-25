Stories that spread joy on internet through 2021

Good news in 2021 was tough to come by, so we made the most of what trickled in. Amid Covid-19 lockdowns, relaxation of norms, emerging new variants and coming to grip with this world, humanity found something to cheer about. Several positive news across the world kept our hopes and spirits high through the year.

Tom Holland and Zendaya gave superhero welcome to boy who saved sister

Bridger Walker, a 6-year-old boy became an internet sensation in July for saving his little sister from a dog attack. Even Marvel superheroes feted him but it was Spider-Man actor Tom Holland who gifted him something truly special — hanging out with the entire cast on the set of Spider-Man: No Way Home. As Spider-Man: No Way Home hit the screens, Holland, not just met the boy, he also asked if he was willing to fill in for Zendaya for a practice stunt.

Bengal woman distributes leftover food to needy

A woman distributing leftover food from a wedding reception to the underprivileged captured hearts online. Dressed in all her finery, the woman was seen sitting on a station platform in West Bengal with metal buckets and big containers filled with food from the reception feast.

UK girl joins university next to hospital where she defeated cancer

For one UK dad, it was extra special when his daughter made it to her dorm a few blocks away from the hospital where she had once defeated cancer. As the emotional father shared the image online, it not only went viral but also reunited the family with the nurse that once took care of the girl as a child.

Mahindra delivers promise of Manipur boy’s skill training

Prem Ningombam from Heirok, Manipur, took social media by storm earlier this year with his impressive ability to turn scrap items into spectacular creations. Anand Mahindra said his company would not only help the boy to pursue his dreams but their foundation would also finance the education of the boy and his siblings. In November this year, the business tycoon shared update online that he has fulfilled his promise.

US gold medallist at Paralympics gets touching letter

USA’s Sam Grewe clinched gold in the men’s high jump T63 category at the the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. Before he set out to give his best on the track, a Games organiser handed him a letter. The letter was written by Masaki Kando, father of a 13-year-old boy Haruki, who suffered from osteosarcoma on his right knee at the age of 10 and had surgery on “Rotation plasty” just like 23-year-old American athlete.

Mirabai Chanu felicitates truck drivers who helped during training days

Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu who won silver medal at Tokyo Olympics got emotional while she felicitated those who helped her — the truck drivers. The young athlete from Manipur had to take numerous lifts from truck drivers for her daily commute from her home in a tiny village to her training academy in Imphal, some 30 km away. So, to express her gratitude she hosted an event for them and honoured them for their contribution in her achievement.

Good Samaritans rescue elderly couple from burning car

A group of Good Samaritans were hailed as heroes on social media after they rescued a couple from a burning vehicle in East County San Diego. In a video, the group of men were seen pulling out the aged couple from the burning vehicle.

Gurdwara in UP starts ‘oxygen langar’ for Covid relief

The Shri Guru Singh Sabha Gurdwara in Ghaziabad’s Indirapuram along with an NGO, Khalsa Help International, opened this unique langar that supplied oxygen in its premises to Covid-19 patients till the time they find a hospital bed or home isolation patients whose saturation levels dropped significantly. The seva was started as the second wave of Covid-19 raged through India.

Woman unaware of her pregnancy gives birth on plane

Lavinia “Lavi” Mounga boarded the plane from Salt Lake City to Honolulu in Hawaii, excited about her holiday. The woman, who was unaware that she was pregnant, gave birth on the plane and deboarded with her healthy baby boy Raymond, thanks to some medical workers travelling on the same plane.

Mother-son distribute free food during Covid

A mother-son duo in Mumbai won hearts as they fed the needy for free amid Covid second wave, reaffirming people’s faith in humanity. Together they have “distributed over 22,000 meals, 55,000 rotis and 6000 home made sweets” during Covid-19, they had told Humans of Bombay in May this year.

Elderly artist doodled everyday for one full pandemic year

An 88-year-old artist looking to fill time during the pandemic completed an entire year of elaborate daily doodles. Seaman has been drawing since he was a boy, and at age 60, left a real estate career to pursue his hobby professionally. But it took the coronavirus pandemic for him to return to his passion.