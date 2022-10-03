scorecardresearch
Monday, Oct 03, 2022

‘Sweet punishment’: Stopped from carrying gulab jamuns at Phuket airport, this man decided to be generous

Deciding to make the most of the situation, Himanshu Devgan offered the sweets to the officials at Thailand’s Phuket airport. A video of the same shows the airport officials relishing the gulab jamuns.

gulab jamuns, Phuket airport, Thailand, sweet punishment, airport, security, check-in, airplane, travel, India, viral, trendingThe man offered the sweets to the officials at Thailand’s Phuket airport.

No matter how much attention you pay while packing for air travel, occasionally some items on your baggage don’t get to make the trip. It’s not uncommon to see passengers removing items from their luggage at airports, with food items often failing to make the cut.

Faced with a similar predicament, one man, however, decided to do something different. Himanshu Devgan was carrying a tin of gulab jamuns when officials at Phuket airport in Thailand informed him that he isn’t allowed to carry them in his luggage.

Also Read |Indian musician asked to sing during security check at Azerbaijan airport. Watch their reaction

Deciding to make the most of it, Devgan offered the sweets to the officials at the security check. A video of the same shows the airport officials relishing the gulab jamuns.

“When they restricted us to carry gulab jamuns at the security check, we decided to share our happiness with them. Phuket airport,” says a text insert on the video. “Great start to the day!” he captioned the video.

Watch the video below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Himanshu Devgan (@himanshudevgan)

Posted on September 24, the video has already received more than one million views. Netizens appreciated the gesture of the man and the airport staff.

“Sweet punishment for not letting gulabjamuns in,” commented an Instagram user. “Haha this happened with us too at the London airport while on our way to Prague haha we saw it going away. Wish I had done the same lol,” shared another.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...Premium
Road to 2024: Modi, Shah, Nadda, all top hands on deck for poll salve as ...
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from ChinaPremium
India has a $1.2 trillion plan to snatch factories from China
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...Premium
Express Investigation: In groundwater near a Delhi landfill, heavy metals...

“Best use instead of turning into waste,” yet another netizen said. “The staff is absolutely sweet here,” one user commented. “Instead of fighting with staff these guys choose kindness & spread love,” said another post.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-10-2022 at 06:46:35 pm
Next Story

Dasara song Dhoom Dhaam Dhosthaan: A rugged Nani rocks the dance floor

Explained Climate | A dedicated explained section focusing on science, environment and climate change.
Read here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Oct 03: Latest News
Advertisement