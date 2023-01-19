Tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas’ hands out pre-signed postcards at the Australian Open, divides fans

Greek tennis star Stefanos Tsitsipas commemorated his win in the third round of the Australian Open 2023 in a unique way. The world number three player gave his fans pre-signed photo cards after the match.

Mostly, in tournaments like Australian Open, players stay back on the court and sign memorabilia and autographs. However, Tsitsipas tweaked this norm as he gave away the autographed photos to eager fans instead of interacting with them.

A video of Tsitsipas’ gesture is now going viral after it was first posted on Twitter by the official account of the Australian Open (@AustralianOpen).

Many people are praising the 24-year-old tennis star for this expedited way of catering to his fans in an efficient manner. However, many others have argued that getting pre-signed cards does not feel as authentic as getting a chance to interact with the player and then getting them to sign a poster or a tennis ball.

Commenting on Tsitsipas’s video, a Twitter user wrote, “Brilliant! I’m sure after playing a grueling tennis match, the first thing they want to do is hit the showers and not hang around touching and signing objects held by strangers. This idea is a winner… game, set, match!”.

Expressing a contrary opinion, another person said, “Not the same. I mean, I’d rather get a presigned card rather than nothing, but it’s not even close to getting an item individually signed during even a brief exchange with them. A) X handed me a card B) I talked to X, and they signed my poster of them. B is obviously way better”