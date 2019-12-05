Follow Us:
Steep onion prices become fodder for hilarious memes and jokes online

While the price of the kitchen staple continues to hit new heights every day, netizens have resorted to hilarious memes and jokes as a respite.

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 5, 2019 6:11:38 pm
Onion, Onion prices, Onion price hike, Onion price hike memes, Onion produce crisis, Onion rates, Onion Prive in India, Trending, Indian express news With traders ruling out immediate relief for the consumers, the price hike has become the fodder for memes and jokes.

The price of onions is soaring across the country and has hit the century mark in several states. With traders ruling out immediate relief for consumers, the price hike has become fodder for various debates, and most importantly, memes and jokes.

With delayed arrival of new crop and damage to the harvested ones due to unseasonal rains, the vegetable has seen a sharp rise in price since May this year.

The Centre has been keeping a close watch on the prices. The country has also seen a transition from being an exporter to an importer after it scraped the 10% export subsidy and opened its doors for imports.

