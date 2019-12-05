Steep onion prices become fodder for hilarious memes and jokes online

With traders ruling out immediate relief for the consumers, the price hike has become the fodder for memes and jokes. With traders ruling out immediate relief for the consumers, the price hike has become the fodder for memes and jokes.

The price of onions is soaring across the country and has hit the century mark in several states. With traders ruling out immediate relief for consumers, the price hike has become fodder for various debates, and most importantly, memes and jokes.

While the price of the kitchen staple continues to hit new heights every day, netizens have resorted to hilarious memes and jokes as a respite.

Sample some of the hilarious memes and jokes under the trending hashtag #OnionPrices here:

Today, Indian onion is stronger than American dollar 💵#OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/WlPubhH0yB — Ashu Goyal (@imashugoyal) December 5, 2019

Audi's new logo for the Indian market #OnionPrices pic.twitter.com/bNeZAN5E1k — Ashish Bagchi (@BagchiAsh) December 5, 2019

When you actually get more chicken in chicken puffs due to hike in onion’s price😂 — Sreeram Aravind (@SreeramAravind5) November 30, 2019

Onion’s Ravi

Price shastri

🤝

High — PRACHI (@MohantoShibani) November 29, 2019

Keep the bag of onion locked because the price high in Assam.per kg 80 rupees. pic.twitter.com/Qwdq5irLim — rupnath sarma (@Rupnaths) November 28, 2019

Families in India managing with price hike of Onions while onions get rotten in other states in our country😀😀😀😀 pic.twitter.com/QZcV0jwP1O — Louie, “Congress United we stand.” (@alister1967) November 28, 2019

With delayed arrival of new crop and damage to the harvested ones due to unseasonal rains, the vegetable has seen a sharp rise in price since May this year.

The Centre has been keeping a close watch on the prices. The country has also seen a transition from being an exporter to an importer after it scraped the 10% export subsidy and opened its doors for imports.

