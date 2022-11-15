Watch: Station master saves woman from approaching train in nick of time

Time and again, we see people risking their lives to cross railway tracks, unmindful of the lurking danger. It is the sheer presence of mind of onlookers or railway personnel that has saved many fortunate souls from serious injuries or even death.

A similar incident took place in Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad railway station last Thursday when an elderly woman, who was trying to climb onto the platform after crossing the railway tracks, was nearly run over by a train. Prompt action from the station master, however, saved the woman.

CCTV footage of the incident shows the station master rushing over an adjacent track and pushing the struggling woman onto the platform, before managing to climb up himself with barely seconds left for the train’s approach. The man who saved the day was eventually identified as Deshraj Meena.

As reported by The Times of India, appreciating Meena’s efforts, a railway official said, “During this, there was barely four seconds between the moment the woman was saved and the train passed. In this way, commendable and excellent work was done by the employee to save the life of the woman”.

The video was shared on Twitter Monday by the Ministry of Railways. In the comments, many people praised Meena’s presence of mind and quick action.

सतर्क रेल कर्मी ने बचाई महिला की जान! मध्य प्रदेश के होशंगाबाद रेलवे स्टेशन पर रेल पटरी पार कर रही एक महिला को सजग स्टेशन मैनेजर ने अपनी जान जोखिम में डालकर बचाया। यात्रियों से निवेदन है कि स्टेशन पर ट्रैक पार करने के लिए फुट ओवर ब्रिज का उपयोग करें। pic.twitter.com/TrQhiiiAkG — Ministry of Railways (@RailMinIndia) November 14, 2022

The Foot Over Bridge has been constructed 1 Kms away from the main gate. The earlier one which was near to the gate and was accessible to all has been demolished. Kindly look into this matter also which is a problem at Hoshangabad Railway Station. — Vyom Tripathi (@vrooomtrapit) November 14, 2022

Our Salute to the Great Station Master of Hoshangabad railway station for his presence of mind and by putting his life into risk he saved this Sister, pls don’t take Short Cuts because it takes you directly to hell only — Indian (@Anil50305597) November 15, 2022

Sharing the video, the ministry asked people to always use foot overbridges (FOBs) to cross railway tracks. However, a netizen pointed out that the FOB at Hoshangabad station was inaccessible and wrote, “The Foot Over Bridge has been constructed 1 km away from the main gate. The earlier one which was near to the gate and was accessible to all has been demolished. Kindly look into this matter also which is a problem at Hoshangabad Railway Station.”