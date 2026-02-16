‘Lied about everything on resume’: Startup founder shares how one fake hire cost him Rs 2 lakh

With artificial intelligence (AI) accessible at their fingertips and its myriad tools affecting the job market, companies, including startups, are reforming their hiring process. However, hiring the right talent in this age and time is a challenge.

Ashutosh Gupta, Chief Business Officer at Praper Media, revealed how his startup faced a loss of over Rs 2 lakh after hiring an employee who allegedly provided false information on the resume. Sharing the experience on LinkedIn, “We hired someone who lied about everything on their resume. By the time we found out, we’d lost 2 lakhs,” he wrote.

According to the post, the incident unfolded because the organisation failed to do background checks, as the candidate appeared confident and experienced. “Back when Praper was smaller, background verification felt unnecessary. So we hired based on interviews and gut feeling. If someone seemed good in the interview, we brought them on.”