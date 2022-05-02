scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, May 02, 2022
Must Read

Here’s how a startup co-founder got her matrimonial account deleted

Pal responds to her father with a “he he” and says “seven years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring.”

By: Trends Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: May 2, 2022 11:05:44 am
Startup founder offers job to matrimonial match, Bengaluru woman offers job to matrimonial match, Jeevansaathi, matrimonial match, indian expressThe viral screenshot of the chat shows how Pal’s father urgently sends messages to his daughter asking if they could talk.

Udita Pal, the co-founder of a startup in Bengaluru, offered a job instead of discussing marriage prospects with a man she was matched up with by her father on a matrimonial site. The chat between Pal and her father after he found out what his daughter did has left netizens in splits. Her

Pal captioned the screenshot of the chat, “What getting disowned from father looks like.”

The viral screenshot of the chat shows how Pal’s father urgently sends messages to his daughter asking if they could talk. The furious man asks, “u know what u did. u cannot hire people from matrimonial sites.” “I saw ur message u gave him interview link n asked for resume,” he adds.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

He is also anxious about how to respond to the man’s father. Pal responds to her father with a “he he” and says “seven years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring.” She also adds an apology.

Best of Express Premium

ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...Premium
ExplainSpeaking: 11 charts from RBI that explain Indian economic past, pr...
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...Premium
Horoscope Today, May 2, 2022: Libra, Aries, Pisces and other signs — chec...
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’Premium
Ministries get trained on a new dashboard: ‘PM Speech Tracker’
Record share of domestic investors in listed companiesPremium
Record share of domestic investors in listed companies
More Premium Stories >>

In the comments section, she shared an update that the match was looking for Rs 62 lakh per annum salary and that her father has deleted her account on the matrimonial site. She also said, “Pls don’t drop hate on me, I cry very easily.”

She also gave a hilarious response to a comment asking about getting married on a job site. “i hope i get married on youtube :p,” she replied.

Even Jeevansathi.com commented asking her if there is a vacancy and went on with a matchmaking promotion. “Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter.”

Pal took it in her stride and asked for a free subscription for a month. “Just give me JS for free for a month, let me snoop around a little :P.” The matrimonial site replied saying she should look for jobs on Naukri, a recruitment platform. “Didn’t you hear, chat is now free on JS! And for hiring… there’s @naukri.”

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Trending News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Live Blog

Best of Express

Must Read

Buzzing Now

May 02: Latest News