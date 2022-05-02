Here’s how a startup co-founder got her matrimonial account deleted

Udita Pal, the co-founder of a startup in Bengaluru, offered a job instead of discussing marriage prospects with a man she was matched up with by her father on a matrimonial site. The chat between Pal and her father after he found out what his daughter did has left netizens in splits. Her

Pal captioned the screenshot of the chat, “What getting disowned from father looks like.”

The viral screenshot of the chat shows how Pal’s father urgently sends messages to his daughter asking if they could talk. The furious man asks, “u know what u did. u cannot hire people from matrimonial sites.” “I saw ur message u gave him interview link n asked for resume,” he adds.

He is also anxious about how to respond to the man’s father. Pal responds to her father with a “he he” and says “seven years of fintech experience is great and we are hiring.” She also adds an apology.

In the comments section, she shared an update that the match was looking for Rs 62 lakh per annum salary and that her father has deleted her account on the matrimonial site. She also said, “Pls don’t drop hate on me, I cry very easily.”

What getting disowned from father looks like. pic.twitter.com/nZLOslDUjq — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

She also gave a hilarious response to a comment asking about getting married on a job site. “i hope i get married on youtube :p,” she replied.

please follow @saltpe_

updated news:-

– he is looking for 62 LPA + ESOPs (can’t afford)

– my dad deleted my JS profile

– pls don’t drop hate on me, i cry very easily. — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

That is hilarious. Still more words than my Dad who sends me a thumbs up emoji when I send a voice note about life… worse thing is, it’s a *forwarded* emoji. #ThanksDad 😂 pic.twitter.com/jFL82hoWWT — Sushil Karam, Ph.D. (@DrKaram17) April 29, 2022

Just sent it to my daughter who is playing truant! I have now in memory about 50 boys face, family details, likes dislikes etched in brain n can easily say if a boy is already vetted or not from bharst/Ss Mattimony & https://t.co/7A1gQu1jl8! pic.twitter.com/VMhvgELdoG — Natarajan நடરાજन 🇮🇳 (@NTanjore) April 29, 2022

And that’s how you play by the rules while braking them😂 — Tushar Tayal (@tushar_raven) April 29, 2022

i hope i get married on youtube :p — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

Even Jeevansathi.com commented asking her if there is a vacancy and went on with a matchmaking promotion. “Let us know if you still have an opening & we will apply for the perfect life partner. #WeMatchBetter.”

Just give me JS for free for a month, let me snoop around a little :P — Udita Pal 🧂 (@i_Udita) April 29, 2022

Pal took it in her stride and asked for a free subscription for a month. “Just give me JS for free for a month, let me snoop around a little :P.” The matrimonial site replied saying she should look for jobs on Naukri, a recruitment platform. “Didn’t you hear, chat is now free on JS! And for hiring… there’s @naukri.”