‘Absolutely clownery’: Start-up founder gets trolled for posting pic of getting haircut while attending a meeting

There are many social media influencers and motivational speakers who preach about productivity and time management. From waking up at 5 am to do morning yoga to reading a book before going to bed, you must have read about the things one can do to get ahead in life. A start-up founder’s “productivity hack” post on attending a meeting while getting a haircut is now going viral.

Tanay Pratap, the founder of a start-up called Invact Metaversity, posted his photo on Twitter of getting a haircut at a salon. He is seen holding his phone to his face in the photo posted on January 4.

“Peak productivity unlocked today. Took meeting while getting a haircut. The staff were the sweetest to stop music while I took the meeting. Startups are not for everyone. The only time you get when you’re not working is while you’re sleeping,” he captioned the post.

The post didn’t go down well with netizens who lambasted the start-up founder’s time management skills.

“Sir if you had better time management skills you’d be able to prioritize your life better,” commented a user. “Then get a haircut while sleeping. Absolutely clownery,” said another. Another person wrote, “better yet, expose yourself to copious amounts of gamma rays. That way all your hair will fall out and you won’t need to waste time on a haircut. Who know, the radiation could even stimulate brain cell growth.”

“What about seconds/minute you spent in posting this tweet? You surely could have utilised that time in a better way,” said another user sarcastically. “Could have scheduled the meeting and haircut at different times in place of disturbing everyone who was at the salon to get a haircut while listening to soft mellow music,” another netizen suggested.