scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 23, 2023
Advertisement

Starbucks trolled for selling Rs 290 ‘Ajji approved’ filter coffee

People noted how elderly people in Indian families often do not approve of overpriced things.

Starbucks India trolledStarbucks opened its first store in India in 2012.
Listen to this article
Starbucks trolled for selling Rs 290 ‘Ajji approved’ filter coffee
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Multinational coffee chain Starbucks is often trolled in India for its exorbitant prices. The coffee giant has recently come under netizens’ radar for promoting a humble cup of filtered coffee for Rs 290.

On Monday, a Twitter user named Adithya Venkatesan (@adadithya) shared a picture of a promotional Starbucks standee that showed a picture of a young man sharing a hot drink with an old woman, representing his grandmother. This picture was captioned, “Ajji approved filter coffee for Shivu. Starting at 290*. Starbucks #ItStartsWithYourName”.

ALSO READ |‘Poured tea on my Sabyasachi’: Internet lights up as Starbucks announces collaboration with Indian designer

While sharing this image Venkatesan wrote, “Dear Strbucks, there’s literally no ajji in god’s green earth who’ll approve a filter coffee for 290rs +taxes. 🙏🏻”.

This tweet soon raked up thousands of likes. People noted how elderly people in Indian families often do not approve of overpriced things. Echoing this sentiment, a Twitter user wrote, “I get very authentic and strong filter coffee near my office for ₹20. My ajji still thinks that ₹20 is too expensive when I can have at her house for free. She’d go berserk if she hears it cost ₹290+ tax at Starbucks and remove me from her will.”

Additionally, many people also noted how Starbucks uses the same image in different parts of India but changes the text to match the regional term for a grandmother. Making this observation, a Twitter user wrote, “North Indian style saree draping and calling her AJJI is the irony. StarBucks, have some local sensibilities…”.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 23-01-2023 at 16:00 IST
Next Story

Ranbir Kapoor on why he waited a decade to do Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar: ‘Can hide behind characters like Sanju, Rockstar but in rom-coms…’

Follow us on Telegram Never miss a story from The Indian Express. Join our Telegram channel
Follow Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement
close