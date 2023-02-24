Stand-up comedian writes scathing response after email gets his name wrong, divides netizens

Stand-up comedian Sahil Shah was invited to be a part of a “college level influencer festival” in Mumbai, but the email invite got his name wrong. Shah responded with a funny but scathing response and shared the screenshots on Twitter. However, many netizens found his reply in poor taste and lambasted the comedian for not handling the situation in a graceful way.

“I’m NEVER being invited by this college festival again,” Shah wrote on Twitter, sharing a screenshot of the email he received and how he responded. The email had addressed Shah as ‘Ms Aarti’ as they invhim to be a part of the fest that honours the skills and talents of social media influencers.

Shah wrote that they got his name confused and his name was “Ms Zub Ann Kesari”. “I’m the world’s first Paan India Influencer and also the author of the book “The Adventures of Peter Paan and Captain Thook”, he further wrote.

However, many netizens felt that Shah’s email was unwarranted and he could have been graceful about the whole situation.

“This is despicable. Some 18-19 year old college fresher who made an honest mistake has to now live with this extreme mockery from a comedian with millions of followers. Nothing cool or funny about this. Only shameful that taunting a student equals humour and viral content,” a user posted.

“There’s a witty yet graceful way of handling things and then there is this,” said another netizen.

“I can see why they would want Aarti and not you to come to their fest bro,” another user posted. “People actually pay for this guy because they believe he’ll make them laugh? How can he think this screenshot to be even a little funny? The college won’t invite because he’s not funny yet is rude af not just because of the cringe P.s. it’s costs nothing to be nice to a student,” another person wrote. “Am I the only one finding his reply & the act of sharing it in public in real bad taste & highly immature,” expressed another netizen.