Stand-up comedian shares how someone mistook her for P V Sindhu. Netizens react

For people who are in any creative field, it feels good to be recognised by strangers who may have seen you perform or be familiar with what you do. However, sometimes they may mistake you for someone else and this is what happened with a stand-up comedian recently.

Abby Govindan, a 25-year-old stand-up comedian and writer based in New York City, was approached by a man at an airport in India. She shared on Twitter how the man asked for a picture with her and she was so excited to be recognised. However, her excitement was short-lived when she realised the man had mistaken her for someone else as he said, “I’m a huge badminton fan.” Govindan shared that the man confused her for decorated Indian badminton player P V Sindhu.

“Guy at the airport in India asked for a picture with me and I was so excited to be recognized until he said “I’m a huge badminton fan” and I realized he thinks I’m PV Sindhu,” she tweeted.

guy at the airport in India asked for a picture with me and I was so excited to be recognized until he said “I’m a huge badminton fan” and I realized he thinks I’m PV Sindhu — abby govindan (@abbygov) February 6, 2023

Posted Monday, the tweet has received more than 1,500 likes.

“She’s like a foot taller than you, how did he mess that up so bad,” commented a user. Govindan replied to the comment and wrote, “SHES 2 INCHES TALLER.” “You take the W whenever & wherever you can!” said another. “I’m cracking up,” wrote a third.