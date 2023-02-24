scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 24, 2023
St Xavier's students recreate 'Kabhi Kabhi Aditi' song; netizen gets 'literal chills'

The movie Jaane Tu…Ya Jaane Na resonates well with college students. The performances of actors Imran Khan and Genelia D’Souza take many on a trip down memory lane and the song “Kabhi Kabhi Aditi” is still the favourite of several people.

Now, set against the same background and clad in similar costumes, a group of students from St Xavier’s College in Mumbai has recreated the song and internet users cannot stop gushing over it. The students ace their expressions resembling the characters in the movie, rendering an enchanting experience for viewers.

A video of the work shared by the extracurricular committee of St Xavier’s College has amassed more than 1.6 lakh views on Instagram.

“The Kabhi Kabhi Aditi moment we’ve all been waiting for! Join us as we celebrate and create more such moments for our TY Farewell on the 11th of April. Let’s make our last night together one to remember! More details to follow :)” read the caption of the clip.

Appreciations poured in as comments. An Instagram user commented, “Give the red t-shirt guy his oscar already.” Another user wrote, “This is so cute yaaar.” A third user said, “Literal chills.”

First published on: 24-02-2023 at 19:57 IST
