‘Sshhhh. If I Tell You, I’ll Be Fired’: Anand Mahindra’s tweet leaves netizens amused

While it is understandable for employees to worry about losing their jobs, one seldom hears the same from the senior-most executive of a company. So, when business tycoon Anand Mahindra said he would be “fired” if he revealed some information, it left netizens laughing out loud online.

Mahindra, who is known for sharing interesting videos and drawing attention to creative souls, often gets candid even while answering his followers on Twitter. Recently, when someone asked the 67-year-old chairman of Mahindra Group when a certain vehicle of his company would be rolled out, the businessman asked all to be discreet.

It all started when at first the businessman posted a photo of an old jeep being transported on what looked like a pushcart. “We’ll keep moving. Where there’s a will there’s a way,” he wrote, adding that his friend who shared it had joked that his company would keep moving one way or another.

As someone came up with a funny caption for the picture, “Where there is a wheel there is a way”, another Twitter user commented: “Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it.”

Sir please tell me on which date the Scorpio is going to launch because we are waiting for it — Inc project makers (@Incprojectmake1) May 5, 2022

Replying to the tweet, Mahindra quipped, “Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired… But I can say this much…I’m as excited as you are.”

Naturally, it garnered a lot of attention online with many followers claiming it was his funniest tweet yet. While many found it unfathomable that the chairman of the Indian conglomerate can be fired, others asked a pertinent question: “But who will fire you?”

As many continued to send their requests for the company’s cars directly to the top boss, others expressed their delight seeing him being a sport as always.

Don’t worry Sir,

I will humbly with folded hands 🙏 request Mr Anand Mahindra not to “fire” you. He is gem of a person and he will not “fire” you.

🙇‍♂️. — Sushil Kumar 🛫 (@Sushil_bdq) May 6, 2022

Koi nahi Sir..!!aap bhi majey lelo.. 😂🤣 — Shahnawaz Quraishi (@ShahnawazQurai8) May 6, 2022

Fire can’t be fired sir 🔥🔥 — Narasimhamurthi DT (@Narasim79962167) May 6, 2022

How cool is this guy. 😎 — Piyush Anand (@korinotsurugi) May 6, 2022

Sir, best humorous tweet i have seen “Sshhhh. If I tell you, I’ll be fired”…you are the best !!! — Umesh Bhakta (@umesh_bhakta) May 6, 2022

One needs to be Mentally and ethically strong to fire Self!!!😀😀 — Nisha Shah (@NishaSh39711768) May 6, 2022

Don’t worry sir. Mahindra company will rehire you 🤭 — Mohan Krishna (@Mohan7mk) May 6, 2022

Although no date has been announced by the company for the rollout of the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio, it is expected next month as Mahindra will be celebrating the SUV’s 20th anniversary in June.