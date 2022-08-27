‘Chal Chaiya Chaiya’: SRK’s dance moves with specially-abled fan win hearts online. Watch video

Shah Rukh Khan is undoubtedly the heartthrob of many. With his acting skills, and humility, the Bollywood actor holds a special place in the hearts of millions.

Netizens are now hailing him for his “down to earth” attitude after an old video showing him grooving before a specially-abled fan has gone viral. With his iconic song ‘Chal Chaiya Chaiya’ from the movie ‘Dil Se’ playing in the background, the actor, on his knees, is seen entertaining the fan with his dance moves. The delighted woman is also seen grooving with the actor. As the duo steal the show, others are seen cheering them on. Khan rises up, hugs the fan and greets her parents too in the video.

Watch the video here:

The clip is from the television show ‘Sa Re Ga Ma Pa Lil Champs’ aired in 2017. Since being shared on Tuesday, the video has garnered more than 1.6 million views on Twitter.

The video won hearts online and praises for the actor poured in the comments section. A user commented, “He is down to earth. may be that’s y he’s the first World famous star in the world.” Another user commented, “‘People will forget what you said, people will forget what you did, but people will never forget how you make them feel’ – Maya Angelou Thank you Srk for touching mine n million of others life..” commented another user. A third user wrote, “I have seen this clip a 1000 times but still feels amazinggggg.”

SRK fans are awaiting the releases of his upcoming movies next year. While the movie ‘Pathaan’ is set to bridge his gap of four years, he will also be seen in two other films, including Rajkumar Hirani’s ‘Dunki’, with Taapsee Pannu, and Atlee’s ‘Jawan’, which also stars Nayanthara and Vijay Sethupathi.