scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Feb 22, 2023
Advertisement

‘I love you too, Baa’: SRK responds to elderly woman’s admiration for him

Shah Rukh Khan’s response and the woman’s adorable expression of admiration won hearts online.

Elderly woman says her crush is Shah Rukh KhanTwitter user Siddharth Amit Bhavsar had tagged SRK while sharing his grandmother’s video.
Listen to this article
‘I love you too, Baa’: SRK responds to elderly woman’s admiration for him
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently retweeted a video of an elderly lady. Roughly translated from Gujarati, he captioned the video: “I love you too, Baa.”

Earlier, Twitter user Siddharth Amit Bhavsar had tagged SRK while sharing his grandmother’s video. In a casual conversation, the man is heard asking who her crush is. While pouring tea from a cup to a saucer, she says earlier it was Dharmendra, now it is Shah Rukh Khan. The man prompts her to think about Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, but the elderly woman remains firm in her choice. She shakes her head in disagreement and praises SRK’s acting skills and charm.

ALSO READ |Watch: Desi fan teaches Shah Rukh Khan’s signature move to American content creator

“Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush! Hope this reaches him,” Bhavsar captioned the clip.

Since being shared Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 2.02 lakh views on Twitter. SRK’s response and the woman’s adorable expression of admiration won hearts online. A user commented, “Baa’s day is made.” Another user commented, “Awwwww so sweet.” A third user commented, “Reason why we admire him Stay Blessed Shah.”

Also Read
IIT graduate teaches maths through Youtube videos
This IIT graduate wants to instill passion for maths among students, disl...
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airport for arriving 6 hours before departure time
Actor Tillotama Shome shares post on woman making fun of a family at airp...
David Warner visits a monument in Delhi along with his family
David Warner visits Delhi monument with his family. Asks his followers to...
employee dozes off in auto after work
CEO shares photo of employee dozing off in auto, triggers debate on work ...

Meanwhile, SRK’s latest release Pathaan has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore-mark in Box Office collections worldwide. The actor recently shared a video of Delhi college professors along with students grooving to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. He called them “educational rockstars” and wrote: “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also.”

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 22-02-2023 at 18:05 IST
Next Story

An election symbol lost, a Uddhav Shiv Sena that is no longer ‘Balasaheb’s party’

Exclusive | Govt considers phased withdrawal of Army from Kashmir hinterland
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 22: Latest News
Advertisement
close