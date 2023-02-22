‘I love you too, Baa’: SRK responds to elderly woman’s admiration for him

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan recently retweeted a video of an elderly lady. Roughly translated from Gujarati, he captioned the video: “I love you too, Baa.”

Earlier, Twitter user Siddharth Amit Bhavsar had tagged SRK while sharing his grandmother’s video. In a casual conversation, the man is heard asking who her crush is. While pouring tea from a cup to a saucer, she says earlier it was Dharmendra, now it is Shah Rukh Khan. The man prompts her to think about Ranbir Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, but the elderly woman remains firm in her choice. She shakes her head in disagreement and praises SRK’s acting skills and charm.

“Turns out @iamsrk is my Baa’s forever crush! Hope this reaches him,” Bhavsar captioned the clip.

Huṁ paṇa tanē prēma karuṁ chuṁ Baa. https://t.co/nZLzYhafFl — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) February 22, 2023

Since being shared Wednesday, the clip has amassed more than 2.02 lakh views on Twitter. SRK’s response and the woman’s adorable expression of admiration won hearts online. A user commented, “Baa’s day is made.” Another user commented, “Awwwww so sweet.” A third user commented, “Reason why we admire him Stay Blessed Shah.”

Meanwhile, SRK’s latest release Pathaan has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore-mark in Box Office collections worldwide. The actor recently shared a video of Delhi college professors along with students grooving to ‘Jhoome Jo Pathaan’. He called them “educational rockstars” and wrote: “How lucky to have teachers and professors who can teach us and have fun with us also.”