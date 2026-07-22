‘Plunge India into chaos’: Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu on students’ protest at Jantar Mantar

As the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) continues to protest at Jantar Mantar, demanding the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan after the 2026 NEET exam paper leak, several public figures have voiced their opinions. While actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Shabana Azmi and Sonakshi Sinha have supported the protesting students, Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu reshared a post by columnist S Gurumurthy on X, and wrote that the protests were aimed at plunging ‘India into chaos’.

The discussion began after Gurumurthy claimed that the protests were not spontaneous but politically orchestrated. In his post, he alleged that the demonstrations only gained momentum after Parliament convened and accused political groups of mobilising crowds.

“CJP is a fake cover for anarchists. It is not spontaneous. 20 days there was nothing happening. It is only on the opening of parliament that political crowds joined. It is preplaned and organised. It should be crushed with iron hand,” Gurumurthy wrote on X.

‘We have a vibrant democracy’

Vembu reshared the post, alleging that the protests were aimed at creating instability in the country.

“One thing is clear: the Delhi protesters want to plunge India into chaos, and stop the nation’s progress. We must defeat this malicious agenda, which is aided and abetted by powers that want to destroy India. We have a vibrant democracy and elections are the proper way to express our collective judgment,” the Zoho founder wrote.

See the post here:

One thing is clear: the Delhi protesters want to plunge India into chaos, and stop the nation’s progress. We must defeat this malicious agenda, which is aided and abetted by powers that want to destroy India. We have a vibrant democracy and elections are the proper way to… https://t.co/L7RpRxIbpL — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 22, 2026

The post quickly gained momentum, sparking a debate on political mobilisation. “Totally upset about inaction on the part of govt in addressing NEET leaks… So many young kids committed suicide, and the people who have to take responsibility are enjoying power!” a user wrote.

“This is 200% correct. People who study..to become something don’t break other people’s property or the nation’s property. There is a hidden agenda behind all this. Hope our intelligence finds it out and busts it,” another user commented.

A third user reacted, saying, “Elections every 5 years cannot be the only criteria of a vibrant democracy. To paint every dissent against the ruling establishment as a foreign conspiracy and trying to discredit it using every tool possible is undemocratic.”

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On Tuesday, Rahul Gandhi, along with Priyanka Gandhi and other Congress leaders, protested outside Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s residence, demanding the resignation of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the Delhi Police action against a Parliament march organised by CJP. Several political parties, including Samajwadi Party’s Akhilesh Yadav and former Chief Minister of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray, showed their support to the protesting students.