Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu goes viral for sprinting to catch Japan train in ‘veshti’

What began as a simple travel update from Zoho founder and chief scientist Sridhar Vembu has turned into a viral social media moment. A video of the Padma Shri awardee running through a railway station in Japan to catch a high-speed train while wearing a traditional white veshti and shirt has drawn widespread admiration online.

Many users praised Vembu for proudly wearing Indian traditional attire overseas, calling it a refreshing display of confidence and authenticity.

In the video shared on X, Vembu is seen hurrying across the station with a backpack on his shoulders as he and a companion rush to board their train.

Sharing the clip, he wrote, “Nothing says Japan like running to catch the train.”

Watch the video:

Nothing says Japan like running to catch the train…😂 pic.twitter.com/ckT0yDFAOH — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 5, 2026

The post quickly gained traction, with users appreciating not just the humour but also his decision to travel in a veshti instead of conventional business clothing.

Among the many reactions, one user was surprised to see Vembu dressed in traditional attire abroad and asked, “Mr Shridar Vembu, did you actually travel to Japan in your veshti??? How in the world and why in the world??”

Vembu responded with a simple reply: “Yes and why not?”

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His response resonated with many, who said true confidence comes from being comfortable in one’s own identity rather than dressing to meet others’ expectations.

Internet applauds his simplicity

The comments section was soon filled with praise for Vembu’s grounded lifestyle.

One user wrote, “The guy who built such an amazing software company where the PM himself praised him for it. And now they are running to catch a train in a veshti & they also carry their own bags. No luxury thing where servants help in handling bags. I’m in love with these guys & their nature on how to live life.”

Another joked, “Some people clearly doesn’t know the difference between ‘being late’ and ‘living life in the fast lane.’ Tucking the veshti and sprinting is peak productivity.”

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A third person commented, “Built a company praised by the PM. Still carries his own bags, runs to catch a train in a veshti and keeps life simple. That’s the kind of success I admire.”

Another user added, “Love the outfit. We should all be proud of our national attire, heritage and language…like many other countries do, but most of us Bharatiyas don’t. May you achieve success.”

An unexpected meeting on the train

The journey had another memorable moment. Vembu later shared that during the train ride he met Yoshifumi Shimagaki, a highly respected Japanese engineer widely regarded by industry leaders as a “living legend of motors”.

Fortunate to meet Yoshifumi Shimagaki-san, a living legend of motors in Japan. Thank you Britto for making the introduction. pic.twitter.com/qFQ7DTXYqY — Sridhar Vembu (@svembu) July 7, 2026

Why Vembu is visiting Japan

Ahead of his trip, Vembu had explained that his visit is centred on creating partnerships between small and medium-sized enterprises in rural Japan and businesses located in India’s small towns and villages.

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Describing the objective, he wrote, “The agenda is to partner with small to mid-sized companies in small-town Japan and bring them to small-town and rural India.”